View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Arlo Parks Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

American tour and new music video
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 27, 2023

English musician Arlo Parks announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with her new album, My Soft Machine.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast from February into April. The opening act for the new shows will be Chloe George. In the coming week, Arlo has a headlining show in London and a festival performance in Maryland.

Recently, Arlo shared a music video for the song "Purple Phase."

When do Arlo Parks 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Citi cardmember, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is mysoftmachine. For the Citi cardmember presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Arlo Parks Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 2
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Arlo Parks All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 28
Arlo Parks at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 30
to
Oct 1
All Things Go Music Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Feb 29
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Mar 2
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Mar 5
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Mar 7
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 8
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Mar 9
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 12
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 13
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Mar 15
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Mar 16
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Mar 19
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Mar 20
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Masquerade Music Park
Masquerade Music Park Atlanta, GA
Mar 22
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 25
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 26
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 28
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 29
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 2
Arlo Parks and Chloe George at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

For the most up-to-date information, follow Arlo Parks on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Arlo Parks Zumic artist page.

1
231
artists
Arlo Parks
genres
Indie Folk Indie Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks
Apr
2
Arlo Parks and Chloe George
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Arlo Parks Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 6, 2022
Arlo Parks Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Indie Folk Indie Pop R&B Singer-Songwriter Arlo Parks
2
774
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart