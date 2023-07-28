View all results for 'alt'
Armor for Sleep Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Touring with The Early November and The Spill Canvas
Armor for Sleep have announced 2023 tour dates to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of their first full-length album, Dream To Make Believe, which established them on the indie punk scene.

The new concerts are set from October into December at venues across North America. Joining the bill for all the new dates will be The Early November and The Spill Canvas. According to a post on Armor for Sleep's social media, "We will be playing the entire album as well as songs from the rest of our catalogue."

Armor for Sleep Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Armor for Sleep All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces
Sloss Furnaces Birmingham, AL
Oct 19
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall Wantagh, NY
Oct 20
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Oct 21
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Oct 22
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Oct 23
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Oct 25
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 27
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Oct 28
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Oct 29
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 30
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 1
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Nov 3
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Nov 4
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nov 5
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Underbelly Jacksonville
Underbelly Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Nov 6
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Nov 7
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Nov 8
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Nov 10
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Nov 11
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Dec 1
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Dec 2
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 3
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at 24 Oxford
24 Oxford Las Vegas, NV
Dec 4
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Dec 6
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Great American Music Hall
Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA
Dec 7
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Dec 8
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Dec 9
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Dec 10
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at Hawthorne Theatre
Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR
Dec 11
Armor for Sleep, The Early November, and The Spill Canvas at El Corazon
El Corazon Seattle, WA
When do Armor for Sleep 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Armor for Sleep on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Armor for Sleep's Zumic artist page.

Armor for Sleep
