Armor for Sleep Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Armor for Sleep have announced 2023 tour dates to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of their first full-length album, Dream To Make Believe, which established them on the indie punk scene.

The new concerts are set from October into December at venues across North America. Joining the bill for all the new dates will be The Early November and The Spill Canvas. According to a post on Armor for Sleep's social media, "We will be playing the entire album as well as songs from the rest of our catalogue."

Armor for Sleep All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Armor for Sleep 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

