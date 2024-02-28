View all results for 'alt'
As I Lay Dying Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in America, Europe, and Asia
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 28, 2024

This week, metal band As I Lay Dying added 2024 summer tour dates.

New concerts are planned in July and August at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts will be Chelsea Grin and Entheos. Starting in March, As I Lay Dying have previously announced festival performances and headlining shows in Europe and Asia.

When do As I Lay Dying 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is AILD2024. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

As I Lay Dying Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 24
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

As I Lay Dying All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 28
Impericon Festival at Sporthalle
Sporthalle Hamburg, Germany
Mar 30
Impericon Festival at Leipziger Messe, HALLE: EINS
Leipziger Messe, HALLE: EINS Leipzig, DE, Germany
Mar 31
Impericon Festival at Turbinenhalle
Turbinenhalle Oberhausen, Germany
Apr 2
As I Lay Dying at HALL 3, NDK
HALL 3, NDK Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apr 3
As I Lay Dying at Gagarin 205
Gagarin 205 Athina, Greece
Apr 5
Impericon Festival at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland
Apr 6
Impericon Festival at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, Germany
Apr 7
Impericon Festival Wien at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
May 4
to
May 5
Hammersonic Festival at Pantai Carnaval Ancol
Pantai Carnaval Ancol Jakarta, Indonesia
Jul 9
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Jul 10
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Jul 12
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Jul 13
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at Temple Theater - Tacoma
Temple Theater - Tacoma Tacoma, WA
Jul 14
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at Knitting Factory Boise
Knitting Factory Boise Boise, ID
Jul 15
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 16
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Jul 17
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Inkcarceration at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Jul 19
to
Jul 20
Upheaval Festival at Belknap Park
Belknap Park Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 21
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jul 23
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Jul 24
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jul 25
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jul 26
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Jul 27
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Jul 29
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Jul 30
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Jul 31
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Aug 2
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Aug 3
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Aug 4
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Aug 6
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at The Historic El Rey Theater
The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
Aug 7
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Aug 8
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Aug 10
As I Lay Dying, Chelsea Grin, and Entheos at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow As I Lay Dying on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out As I Lay Dying's Zumic artist page.

