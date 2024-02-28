As I Lay Dying Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, metal band As I Lay Dying added 2024 summer tour dates.
New concerts are planned in July and August at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts will be Chelsea Grin and Entheos. Starting in March, As I Lay Dying have previously announced festival performances and headlining shows in Europe and Asia.
When do As I Lay Dying 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is AILD2024. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
As I Lay Dying Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 24
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
As I Lay Dying All Tour Dates and Tickets
Mar 28
Sporthalle
Hamburg, Germany
Mar 30
Leipziger Messe, HALLE: EINS
Leipzig, DE, Germany
Mar 31
Turbinenhalle
Oberhausen, Germany
Apr 2
HALL 3, NDK
Sofia, Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Apr 3
Gagarin 205
Athina, Greece
Apr 5
X-TRA
Zürich, Switzerland
Apr 6
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
München, Germany
May 4
to
May 5
Pantai Carnaval Ancol
Jakarta, Indonesia
Jul 9
The Catalyst
Santa Cruz, CA
Jul 10
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
Jul 12
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Jul 13
Temple Theater - Tacoma
Tacoma, WA
Jul 14
Knitting Factory Boise
Boise, ID
Jul 15
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 16
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Jul 17
The Truman
Kansas City, MO
Jul 19
to
Jul 21
Ohio State Reformatory
Mansfield, OH
Jul 19
to
Jul 20
Belknap Park
Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 21
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Jul 24
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Jul 25
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 26
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Jul 29
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Jul 30
The Masquerade
Atlanta, GA
Jul 31
Jannus Live
Saint Petersburg, FL
Aug 2
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Aug 3
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Aug 4
Vibes Event Center
San Antonio, TX
Aug 6
The Historic El Rey Theater
Albuquerque, NM
Aug 7
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 8
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Aug 10
Observatory North Park
San Diego, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow As I Lay Dying on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out As I Lay Dying's Zumic artist page.