As I Lay Dying Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, metal band As I Lay Dying added 2024 summer tour dates.

New concerts are planned in July and August at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast. The opening acts will be Chelsea Grin and Entheos. Starting in March, As I Lay Dying have previously announced festival performances and headlining shows in Europe and Asia.

When do As I Lay Dying 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is AILD2024. The Live Nation presale password is ENERGY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

