View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Asking Alexandria and Nothing More Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking America with Atreyu and Eva Under Fire
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 9, 2022

Asking Alexandria and Nothing More have announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates. Joining the bill as opening acts will be Atreyu and Eva Under Fire. The newly planned shows are set in May and June at mid-sized venues across America.

Asking Alexandria return to the road in May with two shows supporting Godsmack. Aside from a handful of festival appearances, these are the only dates Nothing More have scheduled so far this year.

When do Asking Alexandria and Nothing More 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Asking Alexandria fan club presale password is ASKING. The Nothing More fan club presale password is TURNITUPLIKE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Asking Alexandria Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 27
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ

Asking Alexandria All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 30
Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria at Stereo Plaza
Cancelled
Stereo Plaza Kyiv, Ukraine
Apr 1
Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria at Adrenaline Stadium
Cancelled
Adrenaline Stadium Moscow, Russia
Apr 3
Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria at A2 Green Concert
Postponed
A2 Green Concert Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Apr 5
Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria at Neue Theaterfabrik
Cancelled
Neue Theaterfabrik München, BY, Germany
Apr 6
Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria at Huxley's Neue Welt
Cancelled
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Apr 8
Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria at Patronaat
Cancelled
Patronaat Haarlem, NH, Netherlands
Apr 9
Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria at Essigfabrik
Cancelled
Essigfabrik Köln, NRW, Germany
Apr 11
Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria at O2 Ritz Manchester
Cancelled
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria at O2 Institute Birmingham
Cancelled
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria at Electric Ballroom
Cancelled
Electric Ballroom London, England, United Kingdom
May 6
HOG FEST: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Asking Alexandria, and Lilith Czar
HOG FEST: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Asking Alexandria, and Lilith Czar at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
May 7
TWIN CITY TAKEOVER
TWIN CITY TAKEOVER at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
May 13
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
May 14
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
May 15
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
May 17
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
May 18
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 20
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
May 21
Asking Alexandria, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
May 23
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
May 24
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Main Street Armory
Main Street Armory Rochester, NY
May 25
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
May 27
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
May 28
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
May 29
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center)
Santander Arena (Formerly Sovereign Center) Reading, PA
May 31
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jun 1
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Jun 3
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Jun 4
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Jun 5
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Jun 7
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jun 8
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jun 9
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Jun 11
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at The Admiral
The Admiral Omaha, NE
Jun 12
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Jun 13
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 15
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Jun 16
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Jun 18
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at Tech Port Center + Arena
Tech Port Center + Arena San Antonio, TX
Jun 19
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX

We recommend following the bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Asking Alexandria and Nothing More, check out their Zumic artist pages.

2
173
artists
Asking Alexandria Nothing More
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria
May
27
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
image for artist Nothing More
Nothing More
May
27
Asking Alexandria, Nothing More, Atreyu, and Eva Under Fire
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "The Violence" - Asking Alexandria [YouTube Music Video]
July 12, 2019
"The Violence"
Asking Alexandria (YouTube)
Music Alt Rock Metal Asking Alexandria Official Music Video
1
1020
image for article Ghost Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
May 21, 2019
Ghost Adds 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
Tickets Metal Rock Ghost Nothing More
5
8304
image for article Three Days Grace Adds 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 16, 2018
Three Days Grace Adds 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Alt Metal Grunge Metal Rock Bad Wolves Fozzy Nothing More Three Days Grace
2
1720
Back to top
seating chart