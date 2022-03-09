Asking Alexandria and Nothing More Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Asking Alexandria and Nothing More have announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates. Joining the bill as opening acts will be Atreyu and Eva Under Fire. The newly planned shows are set in May and June at mid-sized venues across America.

Asking Alexandria return to the road in May with two shows supporting Godsmack. Aside from a handful of festival appearances, these are the only dates Nothing More have scheduled so far this year.

When do Asking Alexandria and Nothing More 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 11. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Asking Alexandria fan club presale password is ASKING. The Nothing More fan club presale password is TURNITUPLIKE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

