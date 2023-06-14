View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Asking Alexandria & The HU Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Psycho Thunder' tour with Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 14, 2023

Asking Alexandria and The HU have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Psycho Thunder.

The newly planned concerts are set in September and October at venues across North America. Joining the lineup on select dates will be like-minded rockers Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36. Before the new dates, both bands have a busy summer. Asking Alexandria and The HU are currently touring in Europe, including festival performances.

When do Asking Alexandria and The HU 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Psycho. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Asking Alexandria Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 11
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Sep 17
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Asking Alexandria All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 19
Asking Alexandria at Zeche Bochum
Zeche Bochum Bochum, NRW, Germany
Jun 20
Asking Alexandria at Täubchenthal
Täubchenthal Leipzig, SN, Germany
Jun 21
to
Jun 24
Nummirock Metal Festival at Nummijärven Maatalousjärjestö ry
Nummijärven Maatalousjärjestö ry Nummijärvi, Finland
Jun 21
to
Jun 24
Tons Of Rock at Tons of Rock
Tons of Rock Oslo, Norway
Jun 26
Asking Alexandria at Helitehas
Helitehas Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Jun 27
Asking Alexandria at Palladium Riga
Palladium Riga Rīga, Latvia
Jun 28
Asking Alexandria at Menų Fabrikas Loftas
Menų Fabrikas Loftas Vilnius, -, Lithuania
Jun 30
Asking Alexandria at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 2
Asking Alexandria at Budapest Park
Budapest Park Budapest, Hungary
Jul 4
Asking Alexandria at Quantic Club
Quantic Club București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jul 7
to
Jul 8
Rockwave Festival at Terravibe Park
Terravibe Park Athens, Greece
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Rock Fest at Cadott, WI
Cadott, WI Wisconsin, United States
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
INKcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Jul 14
to
Jul 15
Upheaval Festival at Belknap Park
Belknap Park Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 30
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
Sep 1
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Rocklahoma Music Festival at Fever Music Festival Grounds
Fever Music Festival Grounds Pryor, OK
Sep 3
Asking Alexandria and The Hu at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Sep 5
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Sep 7
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 8
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sep 11
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Sep 12
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 13
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Sep 15
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Sep 16
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at 1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial Johnstown, PA
Sep 17
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Sep 19
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
Sep 20
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 22
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Sep 25
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Sep 26
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Sep 27
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon Green Bay, WI
Sep 29
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Oct 1
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at Harrah's Hotel Casino
Harrah's Hotel Casino Council Bluffs, IA
Oct 3
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 4
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 7
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at The Industrial Sound
The Industrial Sound Las Vegas, NV
Oct 8
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36 at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Asking Alexandria and The HU on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Asking Alexandria and The HU Zumic artist pages.

1
225
artists
Asking Alexandria
genres
Folk Rock Hard Rock Heavy metal Metalcore Post-Hardcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria
Sep 11
to
Sep 11
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Sep 17
to
Sep 17
Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, The HU, and Zero 9:36
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Asking Alexandria and Nothing More Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 9, 2022
Asking Alexandria and Nothing More Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal Asking Alexandria Nothing More
2
913
image for article "The Violence" - Asking Alexandria [YouTube Music Video]
July 12, 2019
"The Violence"
Asking Alexandria (YouTube)
Music Alt Rock Metal Asking Alexandria Official Music Video
1
1367
image for article Shinedown, Godsmack, and Asking Alexandria Add 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 4, 2018
Shinedown, Godsmack, and Asking Alexandria Add 2018 Tour Dates: T...
Tickets Metal Rock Asking Alexandria Godsmack Shinedown
3
4715
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart