Asking Alexandria & The HU Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Asking Alexandria and The HU have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Psycho Thunder.
The newly planned concerts are set in September and October at venues across North America. Joining the lineup on select dates will be like-minded rockers Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36. Before the new dates, both bands have a busy summer. Asking Alexandria and The HU are currently touring in Europe, including festival performances.
When do Asking Alexandria and The HU 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is Psycho. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Asking Alexandria Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 17
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
Asking Alexandria All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 19
Zeche Bochum
Bochum, NRW, Germany
Jun 20
Täubchenthal
Leipzig, SN, Germany
Jun 21
to
Jun 24
Nummijärven Maatalousjärjestö ry
Nummijärvi, Finland
Jun 21
to
Jun 24
Tons of Rock
Oslo, Norway
Jun 26
Helitehas
Tallinn, Harju maakond, Estonia
Jun 27
Palladium Riga
Rīga, Latvia
Jun 28
Menų Fabrikas Loftas
Vilnius, -, Lithuania
Jun 30
Progresja Music Zone
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 2
Budapest Park
Budapest, Hungary
Jul 4
Quantic Club
București, Municipiul București, Romania
Jul 7
to
Jul 8
Terravibe Park
Athens, Greece
Jul 13
to
Jul 15
Cadott, WI
Wisconsin, United States
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Ohio State Reformatory
Mansfield, OH
Jul 14
to
Jul 15
Belknap Park
Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 30
Boeing Center at Tech Port
San Antonio, TX
Sep 1
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Fever Music Festival Grounds
Pryor, OK
Sep 3
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Sep 5
The Eastern Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
Sep 7
Rams Head Live!
Baltimore, MD
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Virginia International Raceway
Alton, VA
Sep 8
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 12
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Sep 13
Wind Creek Event Center
Bethlehem, PA
Sep 15
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg, PA
Sep 16
1st SUMMIT ARENA at Cambria County War Memorial
Johnstown, PA
Sep 17
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
Sep 19
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
Cleveland, OH
Sep 20
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 25
The Factory STL
Chesterfield, MO
Sep 26
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Sep 27
EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon
Green Bay, WI
Sep 29
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Oct 1
Harrah's Hotel Casino
Council Bluffs, IA
Oct 3
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Oct 4
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 7
The Industrial Sound
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 8
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Asking Alexandria and The HU on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
