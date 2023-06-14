Asking Alexandria & The HU Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Asking Alexandria and The HU have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Psycho Thunder.

The newly planned concerts are set in September and October at venues across North America. Joining the lineup on select dates will be like-minded rockers Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36. Before the new dates, both bands have a busy summer. Asking Alexandria and The HU are currently touring in Europe, including festival performances.

When do Asking Alexandria and The HU 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and Artist. Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Psycho. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Asking Alexandria and The HU on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

