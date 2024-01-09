View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Asking Alexandria Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring the USA, South America, Australia, and the UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 9, 2024

Asking Alexandria announced 2024 tour dates, billed as All My Friends.

New concerts are planned at North American venues in April and May. The opening bands on select dates will be Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and / or NERV.

2024 is a busy year so far for the English rock band. They return to the road next month with shows and festival performances in South America before flying over to Australia.

When do Asking Alexandria 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Friends2024. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Asking Alexandria All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 27
Asking Alexandria at Teatro Coliseo
Teatro Coliseo Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Feb 29
Asking Alexandria at Teatro Flores
Teatro Flores Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Mar 2
I Wanna Be - Brazil at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Mar 3
I Wanna Be - Brazil at Estadio Couto Pereira
Estadio Couto Pereira Alto da Glória, PR, Brazil
Mar 6
I Wanna Be - Brazil at Area Externa do Centro de Convencoes de Pernambuco
Area Externa do Centro de Convencoes de Pernambuco Olinda, Brazil
Mar 9
I Wanna Be - Brazil at Estádio Nilton Santos
Estádio Nilton Santos Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Mar 10
I Wanna Be - Brazil at Arena Independência
Arena Independência Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil
Mar 13
GLORY DAYZ at Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin)
Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin) Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 21
KNOTFEST - Melbourne at Flemington Racecourse
Flemington Racecourse Flemington, VIC, Australia
Mar 23
KNOTFEST - Sydney at Centennial Park
Centennial Park Paddington, NSW, Australia
Mar 24
KNOTFEST - Brisbane at Brisbane Showgrounds
Brisbane Showgrounds Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
Apr 12
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Apr 13
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 14
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 16
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Apr 17
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Apr 19
98ROCKFEST at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Apr 20
Earthday Birthday at The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Apr 21
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 23
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Apr 25
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 26
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 27
The Big Gig lll at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
Apr 28
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA
Apr 30
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
May 1
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
May 3
Hog Fest at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
May 4
93X Twin City Takeover at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
May 5
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at Steelhouse Omaha
Steelhouse Omaha Omaha, NE
May 7
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
May 8
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
May 10
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
May 11
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
May 12
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
May 14
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
May 15
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
May 17
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
May 18
Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
May 25
Slam Dunk Festival - South at Hatfield Park
Hatfield Park Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Slam Dunk Festival – North at Temple Newsam
Temple Newsam Leeds, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Asking Alexandria on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Asking Alexandria's Zumic artist page.

1
329
artists
Asking Alexandria
genres
Hard Rock Heavy metal Metalcore Post-Hardcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Asking Alexandria
Asking Alexandria
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Asking Alexandria & The HU Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 14, 2023
Asking Alexandria & The HU Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale ...
Tickets Folk Rock Hard Rock Heavy metal Metalcore Post-Hardcore Asking Alexandria
1
784
image for article Asking Alexandria and Nothing More Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 9, 2022
Asking Alexandria and Nothing More Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Pr...
Tickets Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal Asking Alexandria Nothing More
2
1047
image for article "The Violence" - Asking Alexandria [YouTube Music Video]
July 12, 2019
"The Violence"
Asking Alexandria (YouTube)
Music Alt Rock Metal Asking Alexandria Official Music Video
1
1518
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart