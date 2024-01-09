Asking Alexandria Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Asking Alexandria announced 2024 tour dates, billed as All My Friends.
New concerts are planned at North American venues in April and May. The opening bands on select dates will be Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and / or NERV.
2024 is a busy year so far for the English rock band. They return to the road next month with shows and festival performances in South America before flying over to Australia.
When do Asking Alexandria 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is Friends2024. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Asking Alexandria All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 27
Teatro Coliseo
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Feb 29
Teatro Flores
Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Mar 2
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Mar 3
Estadio Couto Pereira
Alto da Glória, PR, Brazil
Mar 6
Area Externa do Centro de Convencoes de Pernambuco
Olinda, Brazil
Mar 9
Estádio Nilton Santos
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Mar 10
Arena Independência
Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil
Mar 13
Movistar Arena (Coliseo Cubierto El Campin)
Bogotá, Colombia
Mar 21
Flemington Racecourse
Flemington, VIC, Australia
Mar 23
Centennial Park
Paddington, NSW, Australia
Mar 24
Brisbane Showgrounds
Bowen Hills, QLD, Australia
Apr 12
Aztec Theatre
San Antonio, TX
Apr 13
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Apr 14
Fillmore New Orleans
New Orleans, LA
Apr 16
House of Blues Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Apr 17
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Apr 20
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
Orlando, FL
Apr 21
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 23
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Apr 26
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Apr 28
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Harrisburg, PA
Apr 30
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
May 1
The Bluestone
Columbus, OH
May 3
Fiserv Forum
Milwaukee, WI
May 4
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
May 5
Steelhouse Omaha
Omaha, NE
May 8
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
May 10
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
May 11
Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Garden City, ID
May 14
Ace of Spades
Sacramento, CA
May 15
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
May 17
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
May 18
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
May 25
Hatfield Park
Hatfield, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Temple Newsam
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
