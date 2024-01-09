Asking Alexandria Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Asking Alexandria announced 2024 tour dates, billed as All My Friends.

New concerts are planned at North American venues in April and May. The opening bands on select dates will be Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and / or NERV.

2024 is a busy year so far for the English rock band. They return to the road next month with shows and festival performances in South America before flying over to Australia.

When do Asking Alexandria 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Friends2024. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Asking Alexandria All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Asking Alexandria on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Asking Alexandria's Zumic artist page.