View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Ateez Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

World tour in Canada, Europe, Japan
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 1, 2022

This week, K-Pop group Ateez added 2023 tour dates, billed as The Fellowship: Break The Wall.

The newly announced world tour dates are set in February and March and will include major cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, London, Madrid, Copenhagen, and Paris. The North American leg wraps up this week in Ontario. The tour concludes with another two-nights in Japan this December.

When do Ateez 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales for ATINY begin December 7. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ateez All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 11
Ateez
Ateez at Makuhari Messe
Makuhari Messe Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Dec 12
Ateez
Ateez at Makuhari Messe
Makuhari Messe Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Feb 10
Ateez
Ateez at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Feb 14
Ateez
Ateez at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Feb 18
Ateez
Ateez at Palais 12
Palais 12 Bruxelles, Belgium
Feb 22
Ateez
Ateez at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 28
Ateez
Ateez at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Mar 4
Ateez
Ateez at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Mar 7
Ateez
Ateez at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France

We recommend following Ateez on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Ateez Zumic artist page.

2
352
artists
Ateez
genres
EDM Hip Hop K-Pop Trap
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Ateez
Ateez
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Ateez Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
August 19, 2022
Ateez Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets EDM Hip Hop K-Pop Trap Ateez
2
5961
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart