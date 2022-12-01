Ateez Extend 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, K-Pop group Ateez added 2023 tour dates, billed as The Fellowship: Break The Wall.

The newly announced world tour dates are set in February and March and will include major cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, London, Madrid, Copenhagen, and Paris. The North American leg wraps up this week in Ontario. The tour concludes with another two-nights in Japan this December.

When do Ateez 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 9. Presales for ATINY begin December 7. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ateez All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Ateez on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Ateez Zumic artist page.