View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Ateez Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'The Fellowship: Break The Wall' world tour in South Korea, North America, Japan
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 19, 2022
Credits: KQ Entertainment

K-Pop group Ateez have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as The Fellowship: Break The Wall.

The newly announced world tour dates are set to begin with two-nights in South Korea this October. The North American leg is planned at large-scale venues for November and December, traveling through major cities such as Anaheim, Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Newark, and Toronto. The tour concludes with another two-nights in Japan this December.

When do Ateez 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin August 24. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ateez Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 27
Ateez
Ateez at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Nov 28
Ateez
Ateez at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Ateez All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 29
Ateez
Ateez at Jamsil Arena
Jamsil Arena Seoul, South Korea
Oct 30
Ateez
Ateez at Jamsil Arena
Jamsil Arena Seoul, South Korea
Nov 7
Ateez
Ateez at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Nov 8
Ateez
Ateez at Honda Center
Honda Center Anaheim, CA
Nov 10
Ateez
Ateez at Gila River Arena
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
Nov 16
Ateez
Ateez at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Nov 19
Ateez
Ateez at Wintrust Arena
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Nov 22
Ateez
Ateez at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Nov 27
Ateez
Ateez at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Nov 28
Ateez
Ateez at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Dec 2
Ateez
Ateez at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
Dec 11
Ateez
Ateez at Makuhari Messe
Makuhari Messe Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Dec 12
Ateez
Ateez at Makuhari Messe
Makuhari Messe Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan

We recommend following Ateez on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Ateez Zumic artist page.

1
2061
artists
Ateez
genres
EDM Hip Hop K-Pop Trap
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Ateez
Ateez
Nov
27
Ateez
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Nov
28
Ateez
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart