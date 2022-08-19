Ateez Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Credits: KQ Entertainment

K-Pop group Ateez have announced 2022 tour dates, billed as The Fellowship: Break The Wall.

The newly announced world tour dates are set to begin with two-nights in South Korea this October. The North American leg is planned at large-scale venues for November and December, traveling through major cities such as Anaheim, Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Newark, and Toronto. The tour concludes with another two-nights in Japan this December.

When do Ateez 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin August 24. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ateez All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Ateez on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

