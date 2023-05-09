View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Atmosphere Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, plus opening for Slightly Stoopid
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 9, 2023

Hip-hop duo Atmosphere have added 2023 headlining tour dates.

In July, Atmosphere head out on a North American tour opening for Slightly Stoopid. Billed as The DeTour, the newly planned headlining shows will happen during that run, in July and August. Details were shared on Atmosphere's social media, but "special guests" — typically meaning "opening act(s)" — have not yet been revealed.

When do Atmosphere 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is detour. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Atmosphere Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 17
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 26
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Atmosphere All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 11
Atmosphere, HEBL, and ZooDeVille at Electric Ballroom
Electric Ballroom London, England, United Kingdom
May 12
Atmosphere, HEBL, and ZooDeVille at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 13
Atmosphere, HEBL, and ZooDeVille at GEBÄUDE 9
GEBÄUDE 9 Köln, NRW, Germany
May 15
Atmosphere, HEBL, and ZooDeVille at La Bellevilloise
La Bellevilloise Paris, Île-de-France, France
May 17
Atmosphere, HEBL, and ZooDeVille at Hole 44
Hole 44 Berlin, Germany
May 19
Atmosphere, HEBL, and ZooDeVille at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
May 20
Atmosphere, HEBL, and ZooDeVille at Kägelbanan Södra Teatern
Kägelbanan Södra Teatern Stockholm, Sweden
May 21
Atmosphere, HEBL, and ZooDeVille at Parkteatret
Parkteatret Oslo, Norway
May 25
to
May 28
California Roots Music and Arts Festival 2023 at Monterey County Fairgrounds
Monterey County Fairgrounds Monterey, CA
Jun 2
Atmosphere, DJ Abilities, Sa-Roc, and HEBL at Williwaw
Williwaw Anchorage, AK
Jun 3
Atmosphere, DJ Abilities, Sa-Roc, and HEBL at Williwaw
Williwaw Anchorage, AK
Jun 16
Stick Figure, Dirty Heads, and Atmosphere at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Jul 6
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Jul 7
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Jul 8
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center
Outdoor Amphitheater At Ford Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Jul 9
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Jul 11
Atmosphere at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jul 13
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Ironstone Ampitheatre
Ironstone Ampitheatre Murphys, CA
Jul 14
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Jul 15
Slightly Stoopid, Iya Terra, Atmosphere, and The Movement at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jul 16
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Jul 18
Atmosphere at The Rialto Theatre
The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
Jul 20
Atmosphere at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Jul 21
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jul 22
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Germania Insurance Amphitheater Del Valle, TX
Jul 23
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jul 25
Atmosphere at Tower Theatre
Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK
Jul 27
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Somerset Amphitheater
Somerset Amphitheater Somerset, WI
Jul 28
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Jul 29
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jul 30
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Aug 1
Atmosphere at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Aug 3
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center
North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center North Charleston, SC
Aug 4
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Aug 5
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Aug 6
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC
Aug 17
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 18
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Aug 19
Atmosphere at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Aug 20
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 22
Atmosphere at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Aug 24
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook Gilford, NH
Aug 25
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 26
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 29
Atmosphere at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Aug 31
Atmosphere at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Sep 1
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at Daily's Place - Jacksonville
Daily's Place - Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Sep 2
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Sep 3
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka)
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (formerly Coral Sky, Cruzan, Perfect Vodka) West Palm Beach, FL
Sep 17
Atmosphere and Danny Brown at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Atmosphere on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Atmosphere released a new album titled So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously. Watch the new music video for the track "Holding My Breath." For more, check out Atmosphere's Zumic artist page.

1
158
artists
Atmosphere
genres
Hip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Atmosphere
Atmosphere
Aug
17
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug
26
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Atmosphere and Iration Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
April 13, 2022
Atmosphere and Iration Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code ...
Tickets Hip Hop Reggae Atmosphere Iration
2
1054
image for article "The Shit That We've Been Through" - Atmosphere [YouTube Official Video]
September 9, 2016
"The Shit That We've Been Through" - Atmosphere [YouTube Official...
Music Hip Hop Atmosphere Minneapolis, MN Official Music Video
1
1175
image for article "Fishing Blues" - Atmosphere [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
August 16, 2016
"Fishing Blues" - Atmosphere [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
Music Hip Hop Indie Hip Hop Atmosphere LP Full Album Stream Minneapolis, MN
1
1146
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart