Atmosphere Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hip-hop duo Atmosphere have added 2023 headlining tour dates.

In July, Atmosphere head out on a North American tour opening for Slightly Stoopid. Billed as The DeTour, the newly planned headlining shows will happen during that run, in July and August. Details were shared on Atmosphere's social media, but "special guests" — typically meaning "opening act(s)" — have not yet been revealed.

When do Atmosphere 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as May 12. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is detour. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Atmosphere All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Atmosphere on social media and sign up for the mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Earlier this month, Atmosphere released a new album titled So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously. Watch the new music video for the track "Holding My Breath." For more, check out Atmosphere's Zumic artist page.