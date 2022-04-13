View all results for 'alt'
Atmosphere and Iration Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Sunshine and Summer Nights' tour with The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 13, 2022

This week, Atmosphere and Iration announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

In total, 31 new co-headlining concerts are planned, including festival appearances. Billed as Sunshine & Summer Nights, the newly planned shows are set in July and August at mid-sized venues across America. The opening acts on select dates will include The Grouch with DJ Fresh and Katastro.

When do Atmosphere and Iration 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The artist presale password is SUMMERNIGHTS. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Atmosphere Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 5
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 6
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Atmosphere All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 26
to
May 29
California Roots Festival
California Roots Festival at Monterey County Fairgrounds
Monterey County Fairgrounds Monterey, CA
Jun 25
Atmosphere, Noga Erez, The Pharcyde, The Far Side, Sa-Roc, Sol Messiah, and DJ Abilities
Atmosphere, Noga Erez, The Pharcyde, The Far Side, Sa-Roc, Sol Messiah, and DJ Abilities at Milwaukee Summerfest
Milwaukee Summerfest Milwaukee, WI
Jul 8
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, and The Grouch
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, and The Grouch at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Jul 9
San Diego Bayfest
San Diego Bayfest at New Waterfront Park Embarcadero
New Waterfront Park Embarcadero San Diego, CA
Jul 10
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Jul 12
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh at Pepsi Amphitheatre at Fort Tuthill
Pepsi Amphitheatre at Fort Tuthill Flagstaff, AZ
Jul 13
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh at Downtown Albuquerque
Downtown Albuquerque Albuquerque, NM
Jul 15
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Jul 16
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Jul 17
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX
Jul 19
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Jul 21
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Jul 22
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh at Sunset Cove Amphitheater
Sunset Cove Amphitheater Boca Raton, FL
Jul 23
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh at Spa Beach Park
Spa Beach Park St. Petersburg, FL
Jul 24
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Cocoa Riverfront Park
Cocoa Riverfront Park Cocoa, FL
Jul 26
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Jul 28
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Reggae Rise Up Festival
Reggae Rise Up Festival at Swann Park
Swann Park Baltimore, MD
Jul 29
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Jul 31
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Aug 2
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Aug 4
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 5
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ
Aug 6
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Aug 11
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at The Gaslight Social
The Gaslight Social Casper, WY
Aug 12
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at ZooMontana
ZooMontana Billings, MT
Aug 13
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Pavilion at Riverfront
Pavilion at Riverfront Spokane, WA
Aug 14
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
Aug 17
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Idaho Botanical Garden
Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID
Aug 18
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
Terptown Throwdown
Terptown Throwdown at Spencer Fairgrounds
Spencer Fairgrounds Worcester, MA
Aug 24
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, The Grouch, Katastro, and DJ Fresh at Rotary Amphitheater
Rotary Amphitheater Fresno, CA
Aug 25
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Aug 26
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh
Atmosphere, Iration, Katastro, The Grouch, and DJ Fresh at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA

We recommend following Atmosphere and Iration on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Atmosphere and Iration Zumic artist pages.

artists
Atmosphere Iration
genres
Hip Hop Reggae
