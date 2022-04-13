Atmosphere and Iration Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Atmosphere and Iration announced details for 2022 co-headlining tour dates.

In total, 31 new co-headlining concerts are planned, including festival appearances. Billed as Sunshine & Summer Nights, the newly planned shows are set in July and August at mid-sized venues across America. The opening acts on select dates will include The Grouch with DJ Fresh and Katastro.

When do Atmosphere and Iration 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members are currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The artist presale password is SUMMERNIGHTS. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Atmosphere All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Atmosphere and Iration on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Atmosphere and Iration Zumic artist pages.