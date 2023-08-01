August Burns Red Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

August Burns Red have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in November and December at venues across North America. The opening acts will be Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake. For these new dates, August Burns Red will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Rescue & Restore. Later this month, the band has a handful of shows opening for Ice Nine Kills.

When do August Burns Red 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

