August Burns Red Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Rescue & Restore' 10 year anniversary tour dates, plus a few shows with Ice Nine Kills
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 1, 2023

August Burns Red have added 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set in November and December at venues across North America. The opening acts will be Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake. For these new dates, August Burns Red will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Rescue & Restore. Later this month, the band has a handful of shows opening for Ice Nine Kills.

When do August Burns Red 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 4. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Knotfest, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

August Burns Red All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 8
Ice Nine Kills, August Burns Red, and Veil of Maya at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 9
Ice Nine Kills, August Burns Red, Veil of Maya, and Mikes Dead at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Aug 11
Ice Nine Kills, August Burns Red, Veil of Maya, and Mikes Dead at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 10
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Nov 11
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 12
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Nov 14
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at Piere's
Piere's Fort Wayne, IN
Nov 16
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Nov 17
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Nov 18
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Nov 20
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at JJ's Live
JJ's Live Fayetteville, AR
Nov 21
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Nov 22
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Nov 24
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Nov 25
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Nov 27
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Nov 28
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Nov 29
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 30
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Dec 2
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Dec 4
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Dec 5
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Dec 6
August Burns Red, Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH

For the most up-to-date information, follow August Burns Red on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out August Burns Red's Zumic artist page.

