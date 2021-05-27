View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

August Burns Red Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

10 Years of Leveling
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 27, 2021

August Burns Red have announced 2021 tour dates in celebration with the anniversary of their 2011 album, Leveler. These should be exciting shows with plenty of moshing, so make sure you get your vaccine shot!

The heavy metalcore group will make stops at mid-size venues across America from September through October. The opening bands on select dates will be Fit For A King, Erra, and / or Like Moths to Flames. August Burns Red also have a handful of festival appearances on their schedule for this year and will visit Europe in 2022.

When do August Burns Red 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 28. Presales are currently underway for Blabbermouth, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio.

The Blabbermouth presale password is LEVELER10. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

August Burns Red Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 14
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct 31
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

August Burns Red All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 9
to
Sep 12
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Danville
Danville Pennsylvania, United States
Sep 9
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sep 10
to
Sep 12
Inkcarceration Festival
Inkcarceration Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
Sep 10
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Sep 14
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 15
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Town Ballroom
Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
Sep 17
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Toad's Place
Toad's Place New Haven, CT
Sep 18
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Sep 19
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Sep 21
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Sep 22
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 24
August Burns Red, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Vinyl Music Hall
Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
Sep 28
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Sep 29
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Sep 30
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 2
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 3
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Oct 4
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Oct 6
August Burns Red, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Oct 7
August Burns Red, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Oct 8
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Oct 11
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Oct 12
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Oct 14
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Oct 15
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 16
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 17
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Summit
Summit Denver, CO
Oct 19
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Oct 20
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Red Flag Concert Hall
Red Flag Concert Hall St. Louis, MO
Oct 21
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Oct 22
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 23
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Oct 24
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Oct 26
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
Oct 27
August Burns Red, Like Moths to Flames, Erra, and Fit For A King
August Burns Red, Like Moths to Flames, Erra, and Fit For A King at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
Oct 28
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 29
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 30
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Upstate Concert Hall
Upstate Concert Hall Clifton Park, NY
Oct 31
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Dec 12
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red at NINKASI GERLAND / KAO
Cancelled
NINKASI GERLAND / KAO Lyon, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock Im Park
Rock Im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Route Resurrection Fest
Route Resurrection Fest at Sala Razzmatazz
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 22
Bury Tomorrow, August Burns Red, and Miss May I
Bury Tomorrow, August Burns Red, and Miss May I at O2 Guildhall Southampton
O2 Guildhall Southampton Southampton, United Kingdom
Oct 23
Bury Tomorrow, August Burns Red, and Miss May I
Bury Tomorrow, August Burns Red, and Miss May I at SWG3 Galvanizers Yard
SWG3 Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red at Northumbria University
Northumbria University Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 28
Bury Tomorrow, August Burns Red, and Miss May I
Bury Tomorrow, August Burns Red, and Miss May I at O2 Ritz
O2 Ritz Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 29
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Oct 30
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red at Electric Ballroom
Electric Ballroom London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 3
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red at Electric Ballroom
Electric Ballroom London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 6
August Burns Red, Bury Tomorrow, and Miss May I
August Burns Red, Bury Tomorrow, and Miss May I at De Effenaar
De Effenaar Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Nov 13
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red at Klub Proxima
Klub Proxima Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Nov 20
August Burns Red and Bury Tomorrow
August Burns Red and Bury Tomorrow at Cabaret Sauvage
Cabaret Sauvage Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 24
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red
Bury Tomorrow and August Burns Red at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg

We recommend following August Burns Red on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year August Burns Red released Guardians. For more, check out the August Burns Red Zumic artist page.

1
124
artists
August Burns Red
genres
Hard Rock Metal Metalcore
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist August Burns Red
August Burns Red
Sep
13
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct
30
August Burns Red, Fit For A King, Erra, and Like Moths to Flames
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Killswitch Engage Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 5, 2019
Killswitch Engage Extend 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Cod...
Tickets Alt Rock Alternative Metal Hard Rock Hits Metal Rock August Burns Red Killswitch Engage
2
1358
image for article August Burns Red Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 12, 2019
August Burns Red Plot 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Hard Rock Hits Metal August Burns Red Silent Planet Silverstein
2
826
image for article "Ghosts" - August Burns Red ft Jeremy McKinnon [YouTube Official Music Video]
October 13, 2015
"Ghosts" - August Burns Red ft Jeremy McKinnon [YouTube Official ...
Music Metal Metalcore A Day To Remember August Burns Red Official Music Video Pennsylvania
1
816
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart