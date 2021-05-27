August Burns Red Plot 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

August Burns Red have announced 2021 tour dates in celebration with the anniversary of their 2011 album, Leveler. These should be exciting shows with plenty of moshing, so make sure you get your vaccine shot!

The heavy metalcore group will make stops at mid-size venues across America from September through October. The opening bands on select dates will be Fit For A King, Erra, and / or Like Moths to Flames. August Burns Red also have a handful of festival appearances on their schedule for this year and will visit Europe in 2022.

When do August Burns Red 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 28. Presales are currently underway for Blabbermouth, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio.

The Blabbermouth presale password is LEVELER10. The Live Nation presale password is REMIX and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

