Austin Millz Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Austin Millz added 2024 tour dates. Billed as Fresh Air, twenty-four new shows are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast from February into June.

In January, Austin has two headlining concerts in Australia. Earlier this year, the NYC-based rapper-producer released a new EP titled BREATHWORK.

When do Austin Millz 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Austin Millz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

