Austin Millz Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, Austin Millz added 2024 tour dates. Billed as Fresh Air, twenty-four new shows are planned at North American venues coast-to-coast from February into June.
In January, Austin has two headlining concerts in Australia. Earlier this year, the NYC-based rapper-producer released a new EP titled BREATHWORK.
Austin Millz Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Austin Millz All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 10
Manning Bar Camperdown, NSW, Australia
Jan 11
Max Watts Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Feb 10
The Snow Lodge Aspen, CO
Feb 23
1015 Folsom San Francisco, CA
Feb 29
culture Washington, DC
Mar 1
Vinyl Philadelphia, PA
Mar 7
Theatre Fairmount Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 8
The Axis Club Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 9
Big Pink Detroit, MI
Mar 29
Mar 30
Apr 5
The Grand Boston Boston, MA
Apr 6
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
May 3
Believe Music Hall Atlanta, GA
May 4
Superstition Austin, TX
May 10
The Music Yard at SouthBound Charlotte, NC
May 11
Myth Nightclub Jacksonville, FL
May 17
The Showbox Seattle, WA
May 17
to
May 19
to
May 19
Gulf Shores Public Beach Gulf Shores, AL
May 18
Club Vinyl Denver, CO
Jun 7
Sky SLC Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 8
Celebrities Nightclub Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jun 14
Celine Orlando Orlando, FL
Jun 15
Green Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
Jun 22
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
When do Austin Millz 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Austin Millz on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
