Ava Max Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Ava Max has added 2023 tour dates, billed as On Tour (Finally).

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June. In April, Ava will tour through Europe, extending into late May. Max also has a number of festival performances during the summer months including Mad Cool in Madrid, Lollapalooza Paris, Lollapalooza Berlin, and more.

When do Ava Max 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin April 6. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ava Max All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ava Max on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Ava released a new album earlier this year titled Diamonds & Dancefloors. Watch the music video for "Ghost." For more, check out the Ava Max Zumic artist page.