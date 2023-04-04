Ava Max Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Ava Max has added 2023 tour dates, billed as On Tour (Finally).
The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June. In April, Ava will tour through Europe, extending into late May. Max also has a number of festival performances during the summer months including Mad Cool in Madrid, Lollapalooza Paris, Lollapalooza Berlin, and more.
When do Ava Max 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin April 6. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Ava Max Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jun 8
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Ava Max All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 14
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 17
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 19
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Apr 28
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 10
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
May 13
Komplex 457
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
May 15
Fabrique
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 18
Coliseu Dos Recreios
Lisboa, Portugal
May 21
Stadtpark Open Air
Hamburg, Germany
May 22
Palladium Köln
Köln, Germany
May 31
St. Andrew's Hall
Detroit, MI
Jun 1
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Jun 4
Theatre of Living Arts
Philadelphia, PA
Jun 6
Paradise Rock Club
Boston, MA
Jun 8
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Jun 9
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Jun 11
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Jun 12
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Jun 15
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Jun 16
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Dallas, TX
Jun 19
House of Blues San Diego
San Diego, CA
Jun 20
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 22
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
Jun 24
Neptune Theatre
Seattle, WA
Jun 25
Crystal Ballroom
Portland, OR
Jun 28
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Jun 30
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Jul 1
BMO Pavilion
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Joensuu, Finland
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Hippodrome de Longchamp
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Storsjöyran Evenemang AB
Östersund, Jämtlands län, Sweden
Jul 28
to
Jul 29
Rådhusparken Bodø
Bodø, Nordland, Norway
Jul 30
to
Aug 6
Skanderborg, Denmark
Sep 2
to
Sep 3
Olympiapark München
München, BY, Germany
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
Olympic Stadium and Olympic Park
Berlin, BE, Germany
For the most up-to-date information, follow Ava Max on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Ava released a new album earlier this year titled Diamonds & Dancefloors. Watch the music video for "Ghost." For more, check out the Ava Max Zumic artist page.