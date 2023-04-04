View all results for 'alt'
Ava Max Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'On Tour (Finally)' in Europe and North America
Published April 4, 2023

Singer-songwriter Ava Max has added 2023 tour dates, billed as On Tour (Finally).

The newly planned concerts are set at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June. In April, Ava will tour through Europe, extending into late May. Max also has a number of festival performances during the summer months including Mad Cool in Madrid, Lollapalooza Paris, Lollapalooza Berlin, and more.

When do Ava Max 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 7. Presales for VIP packages, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio begin April 6. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ava Max Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 8
Ava Max
Ava Max at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Ava Max All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 14
Ava Max
Ava Max at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
Ava Max
Ava Max at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Ava Max
Ava Max at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 19
Ava Max
Ava Max at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 20
Ava Max
Ava Max at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
Ava Max
Ava Max at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Apr 25
Ava Max
Ava Max at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Apr 28
Ava Max
Ava Max at Paradiso Amsterdam
Paradiso Amsterdam Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
May 8
Ava Max
Ava Max at Berns
Berns Stockholm, Sweden
May 10
Ava Max
Ava Max at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
May 13
Ava Max
Ava Max at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
May 15
Ava Max
Ava Max at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
May 18
Ava Max
Ava Max at Coliseu Dos Recreios
Coliseu Dos Recreios Lisboa, Portugal
May 21
Ava Max
Ava Max at Stadtpark Open Air
Stadtpark Open Air Hamburg, Germany
May 22
Ava Max
Ava Max at Palladium Köln
Palladium Köln Köln, Germany
May 31
Ava Max
Ava Max at St. Andrew's Hall
St. Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI
Jun 1
Ava Max
Ava Max at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jun 3
Ava Max, Fletcher, Betty Who, and JORDY
Ava Max, Fletcher, Betty Who, and JORDY at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 4
Ava Max
Ava Max at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Jun 6
Ava Max
Ava Max at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Jun 9
Ava Max
Ava Max at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Jun 11
Ava Max
Ava Max at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Jun 12
Ava Max
Ava Max at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jun 15
Ava Max
Ava Max at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jun 16
Ava Max
Ava Max at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Jun 19
Ava Max
Ava Max at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Jun 20
Ava Max
Ava Max at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 22
Ava Max
Ava Max at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Jun 24
Ava Max
Ava Max at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Jun 25
Ava Max
Ava Max at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Jun 28
Ava Max
Ava Max at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Jun 30
Ava Max
Ava Max at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Jul 1
Ava Max
Ava Max at BMO Pavilion
BMO Pavilion Milwaukee, WI
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid)
Mad Cool Festival (Madrid) at Madrid, Spain
Madrid, Spain
Jul 14
to
Jul 16
Ilosaarirock 2023
Ilosaarirock 2023 at Joensuu, Finland
Joensuu, Finland Joensuu, Finland
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Lollapalooza Paris
Lollapalooza Paris at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Hippodrome de Longchamp Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 28
to
Jul 30
Storsjöyran 2023
Storsjöyran 2023 at Storsjöyran Evenemang AB
Storsjöyran Evenemang AB Östersund, Jämtlands län, Sweden
Jul 28
to
Jul 29
Opptur 2023
Opptur 2023 at Rådhusparken Bodø
Rådhusparken Bodø Bodø, Nordland, Norway
Jul 30
to
Aug 6
Smukfest Music Festival
Smukfest Music Festival at Skanderborg, Denmark
Skanderborg, Denmark Skanderborg, Denmark
Sep 2
to
Sep 3
Superbloom
Superbloom at Olympiapark München
Olympiapark München München, BY, Germany
Sep 9
to
Sep 10
Lollapalooza Berlin
Lollapalooza Berlin at Olympic Stadium and Olympic Park
Olympic Stadium and Olympic Park Berlin, BE, Germany

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ava Max on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Ava released a new album earlier this year titled Diamonds & Dancefloors. Watch the music video for "Ghost." For more, check out the Ava Max Zumic artist page.

