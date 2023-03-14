Avenged Sevenfold Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Avenged Sevenfold have announced a pair of 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 9 and Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 23. The opening acts for both dates will be Falling In Reverse and Pussy Riot. Avenged Sevenfold also have festival performances lined up at Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Aftershock, and Louder Than Life.

When do Avenged Sevenfold 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales are currently underway for Avenged Sevenfold fan club members. Avenged Sevenfold email subscribers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is NOBODY. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Avenged Sevenfold on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Avenged Sevenfold plan to release a new album on June 2 titled Life Is But A Dream... Watch the music video for the new song "Nobody." For more, check out Avenged Sevenfold's Zumic artist page.