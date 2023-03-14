View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Avenged Sevenfold Plot 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in Los Angeles and New York City, new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 14, 2023

Avenged Sevenfold have announced a pair of 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are set at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 9 and Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 23. The opening acts for both dates will be Falling In Reverse and Pussy Riot. Avenged Sevenfold also have festival performances lined up at Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Aftershock, and Louder Than Life.

When do Avenged Sevenfold 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 17. Presales are currently underway for Avenged Sevenfold fan club members. Avenged Sevenfold email subscribers, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is NOBODY. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Avenged Sevenfold Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jun 23
Avenged Sevenfold, Falling In Reverse, and Pussy Riot
Avenged Sevenfold, Falling In Reverse, and Pussy Riot at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Avenged Sevenfold All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 18
to
May 21
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 25
to
May 28
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH
Jun 9
Avenged Sevenfold, Falling In Reverse, and Pussy Riot
Avenged Sevenfold, Falling In Reverse, and Pussy Riot at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jun 23
Avenged Sevenfold, Falling In Reverse, and Pussy Riot
Avenged Sevenfold, Falling In Reverse, and Pussy Riot at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA

We recommend following Avenged Sevenfold on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Avenged Sevenfold plan to release a new album on June 2 titled Life Is But A Dream... Watch the music video for the new song "Nobody." For more, check out Avenged Sevenfold's Zumic artist page.

1
620
artists
Avenged Sevenfold
genres
Alt Metal Hard Rock Heavy metal Metal Metalcore Prog Metal Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Avenged Sevenfold
Avenged Sevenfold
Jun
23
Avenged Sevenfold, Falling In Reverse, and Pussy Riot
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of Rage Set 2018 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 5, 2018
Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of Rage Set 2018 Tour Dates: Ticke...
Tickets Metal Rock Avenged Sevenfold Ho99o9 Prophets of Rage Three Days Grace
2
2592
image for article Metallica Add 2017 Tour Dates with Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat, and Gojira: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 13, 2017
Metallica Add 2017 Tour Dates with Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat, an...
Tickets Metal Avenged Sevenfold Gojira Metallica Volbeat
1
1918
image for article "The Stage" - Avenged Sevenfold [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review]
October 28, 2016
"The Stage" - Avenged Sevenfold [Full Album Stream + Zumic Review...
Music Metal Prog Rock Psychedelic Rock Avenged Sevenfold LP California Full Album Stream
1
1055
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart