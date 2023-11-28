View all results for 'alt'
Avenged Sevenfold Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 28, 2023

Avenged Sevenfold announced another leg of 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Life Is But A Dream...

The newly planned concerts are set in March at arenas across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Poppy, Sullivan King, and / or Vended. Avenged Sevenfold also have festival performances lined up in Europe.

When do Avenged Sevenfold 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Mailing List, Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Mailing List presale password is COSMIC. Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Avenged Sevenfold Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 31
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Avenged Sevenfold All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 6
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Mar 7
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 9
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH
Mar 11
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 13
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 15
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at Wells Fargo Arena - IA
Wells Fargo Arena - IA Des Moines, IA
Mar 16
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, Sullivan King, and Vended at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Mar 18
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Mar 19
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Mar 21
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Mar 23
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at SNHU Arena
SNHU Arena Manchester, NH
Mar 25
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 26
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Mar 28
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at Food City Center
Food City Center Knoxville, TN
Mar 29
Avenged Sevenfold, Poppy, and Sullivan King at PNC Arena
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 7
to
Jun 9
Rock im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 14
to
Jun 16
Download Festival 2024 at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom

For the most up-to-date information, follow Avenged Sevenfold on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Avenged Sevenfold's Zumic artist page.

