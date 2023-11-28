Avenged Sevenfold Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Avenged Sevenfold announced another leg of 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Life Is But A Dream...

The newly planned concerts are set in March at arenas across North America. The opening acts on select dates will be Poppy, Sullivan King, and / or Vended. Avenged Sevenfold also have festival performances lined up in Europe.

When do Avenged Sevenfold 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 1. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Mailing List, Citi cardmembers. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues/ radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Mailing List presale password is COSMIC. Citi cardmembers can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need a Citi card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Avenged Sevenfold All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Avenged Sevenfold on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Avenged Sevenfold's Zumic artist page.