Aventura Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Legendary latin group Aventura announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Cerrado Ciclos.

Twenty new concerts are planned at arenas across North America in May and June. The NYC-based group formed in 1994 and last toured North America in 2021.

Aventura All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Aventura 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for Artist, Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin February 29. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Adventure. For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Aventura on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Aventura's Zumic artist page.