Aventura Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Spreading the bachata across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 29, 2024

Legendary latin group Aventura announced 2024 tour dates, billed as Cerrado Ciclos.

Twenty new concerts are planned at arenas across North America in May and June. The NYC-based group formed in 1994 and last toured North America in 2021.

Aventura Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 22
Aventura at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun 2
Aventura at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Aventura All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 1
Aventura at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
May 2
Aventura at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
May 5
Aventura at Crypto.com Arena
Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles, CA
May 8
Aventura at Toyota Arena - Ontario
Toyota Arena - Ontario Ontario, CA
May 9
Aventura at Desert Diamond Arena
Desert Diamond Arena Glendale, AZ
May 11
Aventura at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
May 16
Aventura at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
May 20
Aventura at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
May 22
Aventura at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
May 26
Aventura at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
May 27
Aventura at XL Center
XL Center Hartford, CT
May 31
Aventura at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Jun 2
Aventura at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Jun 7
Aventura at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jun 8
Aventura at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 11
Aventura at Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center Miami, FL
Jun 14
Aventura at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Jun 17
Aventura at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Jun 19
Aventura at AT&T Center
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Jun 21
Aventura at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
When do Aventura 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 1. Presales for Artist, Chase cardmember, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin February 29. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Adventure. For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Aventura on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Aventura's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Aventura
Aventura
May
22
Aventura
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jun
2
Aventura
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
