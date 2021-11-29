View all results for 'alt'
Avril Lavigne Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop punk rolling through Europe & Canada
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 29, 2021

Avril Lavigne has added 2022 dates to her schedule. The tour is billed as Bite Me, which is also the name of her new song.

From February until late March, Avril will be on the road in Europe. The newly announced shows will have the singer-songwriter making stops in her home country of Canada in May. The opening acts for the new dates will be grandson and MOD SUN. These Canadian shows will mark Lavigne's first shows in North America since 2019.

When do Avril Lavigne 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. American Express cardmember, Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BITEME. American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Avril Lavigne All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 26
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Feb 28
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Zenith - Munich
Zenith - Munich München, BY, Germany
Mar 2
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Atlas Arena
Atlas Arena Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
Mar 4
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Arena Spettacoli Padova Fiera
Arena Spettacoli Padova Fiera Padova, Veneto, Italy
Mar 6
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Mediolanum Forum
Mediolanum Forum Assago, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 7
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Samsung Hall
Samsung Hall Dübendorf, Switzerland
Mar 9
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 10
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Mar 12
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Porsche Arena
Porsche Arena Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Mar 14
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Palladium
Palladium Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 16
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Tipsport Arena
Tipsport Arena Prague, Czechia
Mar 17
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
Mar 19
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Stadthalle
Stadthalle Offenbach am Main, HE, Germany
Mar 23
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Zénith Paris - La Villette
Zénith Paris - La Villette Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 25
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 28
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 29
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Mar 31
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Forest National
Forest National Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
May 2
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at Araneta Coliseum
Araneta Coliseum Quezon City, NCR, Philippines
May 3
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at Avenir Centre
Avenir Centre Moncton, NB, Canada
May 4
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
May 6
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
May 7
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
May 8
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne at AsiaWorld Expo - AsiaWorld Arena
AsiaWorld Expo - AsiaWorld Arena Hong Kong, New Territories, Hong Kong
May 9
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at TD Place Stadium (formerly Frank Clair Stadium)
TD Place Stadium (formerly Frank Clair Stadium) Ottawa, ON, Canada
May 10
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
May 13
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
May 17
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
May 18
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
May 19
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
May 21
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary, AB, Canada
May 22
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary, AB, Canada
May 24
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 25
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN
Avril Lavigne, grandson, and MOD SUN at Save-On-Foods Memorial Center
Save-On-Foods Memorial Center Victoria, BC, Canada

We recommend following Avril Lavigne on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Avril Lavigne's Zumic artist page.

