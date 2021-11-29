Avril Lavigne Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Avril Lavigne has added 2022 dates to her schedule. The tour is billed as Bite Me, which is also the name of her new song.

From February until late March, Avril will be on the road in Europe. The newly announced shows will have the singer-songwriter making stops in her home country of Canada in May. The opening acts for the new dates will be grandson and MOD SUN. These Canadian shows will mark Lavigne's first shows in North America since 2019.

When do Avril Lavigne 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for her previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 3. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. American Express cardmember, Facebook, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BITEME. American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Although restrictions are easing relating to COVID-19, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Avril Lavigne All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Avril Lavigne on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Avril Lavigne's Zumic artist page.