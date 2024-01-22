Avril Lavigne Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Avril Lavigne is staying active this year on the road. The Canadian artist announced 2024 tour dates with opening acts on select dates to be All Time Low, Royal & the Serpent, Simple Plan, and / or Girlfriends.

Billed as the Greatest Hits Tour, new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from May into September. Avril also has a handful of festival performances lined up for the year.

When do Avril Lavigne 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for American Express cardholders and Artist begin January 23. TikTok, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Avril Lavigne All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Avril Lavigne on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Avril Lavigne's Zumic artist page.