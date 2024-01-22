Avril Lavigne Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Avril Lavigne is staying active this year on the road. The Canadian artist announced 2024 tour dates with opening acts on select dates to be All Time Low, Royal & the Serpent, Simple Plan, and / or Girlfriends.
Billed as the Greatest Hits Tour, new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from May into September. Avril also has a handful of festival performances lined up for the year.
When do Avril Lavigne 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for American Express cardholders and Artist begin January 23. TikTok, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Avril Lavigne All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 22
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 25
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
May 26
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Ridgefield, WA
May 28
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Jun 1
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Jun 2
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Jun 12
to
Jun 15
Festivalpark - Czechia
Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 17
Pula Arena
Pula, Istarska županija, Croatia
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Megaland
Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Eichenring
Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 9
Ippodromo Snai - San Siro
Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 10
Arenes de Nimes
Nîmes, France
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Iberdrola Music
Madrid, MD, Spain
Aug 14
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Aug 16
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 17
Aéroport de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC, Canada
Aug 20
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Aug 21
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Aug 23
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Aug 24
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Aug 27
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Aug 29
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Camden, NJ
Aug 31
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Sep 1
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Sep 3
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Sep 4
Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN
Sep 6
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 7
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Clarkston, MI
Sep 9
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 10
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Chicago, IL
Sep 14
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 16
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
