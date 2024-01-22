View all results for 'alt'
Avril Lavigne Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Greatest Hits' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 22, 2024

Avril Lavigne is staying active this year on the road. The Canadian artist announced 2024 tour dates with opening acts on select dates to be All Time Low, Royal & the Serpent, Simple Plan, and / or Girlfriends.

Billed as the Greatest Hits Tour, new concerts are planned at large-scale venues across North America from May into September. Avril also has a handful of festival performances lined up for the year.

When do Avril Lavigne 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales for American Express cardholders and Artist begin January 23. TikTok, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Avril Lavigne Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Avril Lavigne All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 22
Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, and Royal & The Serpent at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 25
Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, and Royal & The Serpent at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
May 26
Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, and Royal & The Serpent at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Ridgefield, WA
May 28
Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, and Royal & The Serpent at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
May 30
Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, and Royal & The Serpent at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Jun 1
Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, and Royal & The Serpent at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Jun 2
Avril Lavigne, All Time Low, and Royal & The Serpent at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Phoenix, AZ
Jun 12
to
Jun 15
Rock For People at Festivalpark - Czechia
Festivalpark - Czechia Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 13
to
Jun 16
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 17
Avril Lavigne at Pula Arena
Pula Arena Pula, Istarska županija, Croatia
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Pinkpop 2024 at Megaland
Megaland Landgraaf, LI, Netherlands
Jun 21
to
Jun 23
Hurricane Festival at Eichenring
Eichenring Scheeßel, NDS, Germany
Jul 4
to
Jul 7
Rock Werchter Festival at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jul 9
Avril Lavigne, Sum 41, and Simple Plan at Ippodromo Snai - San Siro
Ippodromo Snai - San Siro Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Jul 10
Festival de Nimes - Avril Lavigne at Arenes de Nimes
Arenes de Nimes Nîmes, France
Jul 10
to
Jul 13
Mad Cool Festival at Iberdrola Music
Iberdrola Music Madrid, MD, Spain
Aug 14
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Aug 16
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 17
International de montgolfières: Avril Lavigne at Aéroport de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
Aéroport de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC, Canada
Aug 20
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Aug 21
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Aug 23
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Aug 24
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Aug 27
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Aug 29
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Aug 31
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Sep 1
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Sep 3
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Sep 4
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Sep 6
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Sep 7
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre)
Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre) Clarkston, MI
Sep 9
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Sep 10
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Sep 12
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Armory
Armory Minneapolis, MN
Sep 14
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan, and Girlfriends at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 16
Avril Lavigne at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Avril Lavigne on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Avril Lavigne's Zumic artist page.

