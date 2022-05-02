AWOLNATION Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

AWOLNATION have announced their first run of 2022 dates, billed as the Falling Forward Tour. The opening acts on all dates will be up-and-coming rock bands Badflower and The Mysterines, respectively from Los Angeles and Liverpool. The newly planned concerts are set in October and November at mid-size American venues coast to coast.

In total, AWOLNATION have 30 performances ahead this year. The band played about 120 concerts in 2018, but had to cancel their 2020 tour plans because of the pandemic and have done just about 25 shows over the past three years combined. In that time, the group released the album Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders under a new label, Better Noise Music, and will soon be releasing a new album of cover songs called My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers, and Me.

When do AWOLNATION 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales for fan club members begin May 3. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

AWOLNATION All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following AWOLNATION on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top right of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers, and Me is set for release this Friday, May 6, and so far a few singles have been released including kickass renditions of "Beds Are Burning" with Tim McIlrath of Rise Against and "Winds of Change" with Portugal. The Man and Brandon Boyd of Incubus. Other collaborators on the LP include Beck, Jewel, and Grouplove.

For more, check out the AWOLNATION Zumic artist page.