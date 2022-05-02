View all results for 'alt'
AWOLNATION Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Falling Forward' with Badflower and The Mysterines
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published May 2, 2022

AWOLNATION have announced their first run of 2022 dates, billed as the Falling Forward Tour. The opening acts on all dates will be up-and-coming rock bands Badflower and The Mysterines, respectively from Los Angeles and Liverpool. The newly planned concerts are set in October and November at mid-size American venues coast to coast.

In total, AWOLNATION have 30 performances ahead this year. The band played about 120 concerts in 2018, but had to cancel their 2020 tour plans because of the pandemic and have done just about 25 shows over the past three years combined. In that time, the group released the album Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders under a new label, Better Noise Music, and will soon be releasing a new album of cover songs called My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers, and Me.

When do AWOLNATION 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 6. Presales for fan club members begin May 3. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

AWOLNATION Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 22
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

AWOLNATION All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 6
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 7
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 8
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Barnato
Barnato Omaha, NE
Oct 10
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Oct 11
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Oct 13
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 14
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Oct 15
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 16
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Oct 18
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Oct 19
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Oct 21
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Oct 22
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Oct 23
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 25
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 26
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 28
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Oct 29
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 31
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Nov 2
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom Tulsa, OK
Nov 4
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Revention Music Center
Revention Music Center Houston, TX
Nov 5
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 6
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Nov 8
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Nov 9
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Nov 11
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 12
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 13
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 16
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Nov 18
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines
AWOLNATION, Badflower, and The Mysterines at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

We recommend following AWOLNATION on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter (top right of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers, and Me is set for release this Friday, May 6, and so far a few singles have been released including kickass renditions of "Beds Are Burning" with Tim McIlrath of Rise Against and "Winds of Change" with Portugal. The Man and Brandon Boyd of Incubus. Other collaborators on the LP include Beck, Jewel, and Grouplove.

For more, check out the AWOLNATION Zumic artist page.

