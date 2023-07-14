View all results for 'alt'
Ayra Starr Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'21: The World Tour' across the globe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 14, 2023

This week, rising Nigerian artist Ayra Starr announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as 21: The World Tour, the newly planned shows are set from July into November at venues across North America, Australia, Africa, and Europe. A number of venue locations for the African concert dates have not been shared yet, so check back here when that information becomes available. The singer also has a number of festival performances on her calendar.

Jul 27
Ayra Starr at Rise Rooftop
Rise Rooftop Houston, TX
Jul 30
The Ultimate Weekend: Heaven On Earth at Prince George's Stadium
Prince George's Stadium Bowie, MD
Aug 8
to
Aug 12
Øyafestivalen at Tøyenparken
Tøyenparken Oslo, Norway
Aug 25
Ayra Starr at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 26
Ayra Starr at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 29
Ayra Starr at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Sep 1
Ayra Starr at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Sep 2
Ayra Starr at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Sep 5
Ayra Starr at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Sep 6
Ayra Starr at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Sep 8
Ayra Starr at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Sep 10
Ayra Starr at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Sep 13
Ayra Starr at The Fonda Theatre
The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Lights On Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Sep 17
Ayra Starr at Union Hall - Edmonton
Union Hall - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 19
Ayra Starr at Enso Event Centre
Enso Event Centre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 30
to
Oct 1
Promiseland Festival at Doug Jennings Park - Gold Coast
Doug Jennings Park - Gold Coast Main Beach, QLD, Australia
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Rocking The Daisies at Cloof Wine Estate
Cloof Wine Estate Cape Town, South Africa
Nov 3
Ayra Starr at Berns
Berns Stockholm, Sweden
Nov 4
Ayra Starr at Apollo Live Club
Apollo Live Club Helsinki, Uusimaa, Finland
Nov 5
Ayra Starr at Opium Barcelona
Opium Barcelona Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 8
Ayra Starr at Massillo
Massillo Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Nov 10
Ayra Starr at Manchester Academy 2
Manchester Academy 2 Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 11
Ayra Starr at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 13
Ayra Starr at KOKO
KOKO London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Ayra Starr at Teatro Centrale
Teatro Centrale Roma, Lazio, Italy
Nov 18
Ayra Starr at Stagebox
Stagebox København, Denmark
Nov 19
Ayra Starr at Sala Coco
Sala Coco Madrid, MD, Spain
Nov 21
Ayra Starr at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Nov 23
Ayra Starr at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Nov 26
Ayra Starr at Große Freiheit 36
Große Freiheit 36 Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 27
Ayra Starr at Discothèque Zoom Frankfurt
Discothèque Zoom Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Nov 28
Ayra Starr at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Nov 30
Ayra Starr at Komplex 457
Komplex 457 Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
When do Ayra Starr 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ayra Starr on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ayra Starr's Zumic artist page.

