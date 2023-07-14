Ayra Starr Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, rising Nigerian artist Ayra Starr announced 2023 tour dates.
Billed as 21: The World Tour, the newly planned shows are set from July into November at venues across North America, Australia, Africa, and Europe. A number of venue locations for the African concert dates have not been shared yet, so check back here when that information becomes available. The singer also has a number of festival performances on her calendar.
Sep 2
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Jul 30
Prince George's Stadium
Bowie, MD
Aug 25
Club Soda
Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 26
Phoenix Concert Theatre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 2
Webster Hall
New York, NY
Sep 5
Howard Theatre
Washington, DC
Sep 6
The Underground
Charlotte, NC
Sep 8
Buckhead Theatre
Atlanta, GA
Sep 10
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Dallas, TX
Sep 13
The Fonda Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 16
to
Sep 17
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Sep 17
Union Hall - Edmonton
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 19
Enso Event Centre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 30
to
Oct 1
Doug Jennings Park - Gold Coast
Main Beach, QLD, Australia
Oct 6
to
Oct 8
Cloof Wine Estate
Cape Town, South Africa
Nov 4
Apollo Live Club
Helsinki, Uusimaa, Finland
Nov 5
Opium Barcelona
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Nov 8
Massillo
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
Nov 10
Manchester Academy 2
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 11
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 13
KOKO
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Teatro Centrale
Roma, Lazio, Italy
Nov 18
Stagebox
København, Denmark
Nov 19
Sala Coco
Madrid, MD, Spain
Nov 21
Le Bataclan
Paris, France
Nov 23
Huxley's Neue Welt
Berlin, Germany
Nov 26
Große Freiheit 36
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 27
Discothèque Zoom Frankfurt
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Nov 28
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Nov 30
Komplex 457
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
When do Ayra Starr 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Ayra Starr on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Ayra Starr's Zumic artist page.