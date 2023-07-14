Ayra Starr Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

This week, rising Nigerian artist Ayra Starr announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as 21: The World Tour, the newly planned shows are set from July into November at venues across North America, Australia, Africa, and Europe. A number of venue locations for the African concert dates have not been shared yet, so check back here when that information becomes available. The singer also has a number of festival performances on her calendar.

Ayra Starr Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Ayra Starr at Webster Hall Webster Hall New York, NY buy tickets

Ayra Starr All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Ayra Starr 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ayra Starr on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ayra Starr's Zumic artist page.