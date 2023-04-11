Babymetal and Dethklok Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Babymetal and Dethklok have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Babyklok. In addition, Jason Richardson (known for his work in All That Remains, Chelsea Grin, and Born of Osiris) will be the opening act for the new shows.
The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America from August into October. Babymetal are currently on a European tour opening for Sabaton extending into May. Babymetal also have a handful of festival performances during 2023. Meanwhile, Dethklok are marking 10 years since the final episode of their animated TV series, Metalocalypse, on Adult Swim.
When do Babymetal and Dethklok 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardholders. Knotfest, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is THEOTHERONE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Sep 15
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Apr 14
Rescheduled
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 16
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 18
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 21
Zénith Paris
Paris, France
Apr 22
Festhalle
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Apr 24
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 25
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Apr 28
Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena)
Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Apr 29
Oslo Spektrum
Oslo, Norway
Apr 30
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
May 2
ZAG Arena
Hannover, NDS, Germany
May 3
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 5
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
May 6
Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Arena Leipzig)
Leipzig, SN, Germany
May 7
Wiener Stadthalle
Wien, Austria
May 9
Atlas Arena
Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
May 10
OSTRAVAR ARENA
Ostrava, Moravskoslezský kraj, Czechia
May 12
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
May 13
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
May 15
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
May 18
Saku Suurhall
Tallinn, Estonia
May 19
Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki, Finland
May 20
Kuopion Musiikkikeskus
FI, Finland
Aug 30
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
Aug 31
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
Dallas, TX
Sep 2
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
Orlando, FL
Sep 3
Coca-Cola Roxy
Atlanta, GA
Sep 5
Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Sep 6
Agora Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Virginia International Raceway
Alton, VA
Sep 8
UPMC Events Center
Moon, PA
Sep 9
Oakdale Theatre
Wallingford, CT
Sep 12
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Philadelphia, PA
Sep 14
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Sep 15
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
New York, NY
Sep 17
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 18
RBC Echo Beach
Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 20
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 21
Aragon Ballroom
Chicago, IL
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Louisville, KY
Sep 24
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 25
The Fillmore Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
Sep 27
Saint Louis Music Park
Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 30
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Oct 1
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 3
PNE Forum
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 4
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Seattle, WA
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Discovery Park
Sacramento, CA
Oct 8
Pearl Theater
Las Vegas, NV
Oct 10
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Oct 11
YouTube Theater
Inglewood, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Babymetal and Dethklok on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
