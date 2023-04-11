View all results for 'alt'
Babymetal and Dethklok Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Babyklok' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 11, 2023

Babymetal and Dethklok have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Babyklok. In addition, Jason Richardson (known for his work in All That Remains, Chelsea Grin, and Born of Osiris) will be the opening act for the new shows.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America from August into October. Babymetal are currently on a European tour opening for Sabaton extending into May. Babymetal also have a handful of festival performances during 2023. Meanwhile, Dethklok are marking 10 years since the final episode of their animated TV series, Metalocalypse, on Adult Swim.

When do Babymetal and Dethklok 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardholders. Knotfest, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is THEOTHERONE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Babymetal Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 15
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Babymetal All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 14
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at First Direct Arena
Rescheduled
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 16
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 21
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Apr 22
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Apr 24
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Apr 25
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Apr 28
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena)
Avicii Arena (formerly Ericsson Globe Arena) Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden
Apr 29
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Oslo Spektrum
Oslo Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Apr 30
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
May 2
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at ZAG Arena
ZAG Arena Hannover, NDS, Germany
May 3
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 5
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
May 6
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Arena Leipzig)
Quarterback Immobilien Arena (Arena Leipzig) Leipzig, SN, Germany
May 7
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Wiener Stadthalle
Wiener Stadthalle Wien, Austria
May 9
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Atlas Arena
Atlas Arena Łódź, województwo łódzkie, Poland
May 10
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at OSTRAVAR ARENA
OSTRAVAR ARENA Ostrava, Moravskoslezský kraj, Czechia
May 12
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
May 13
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
May 15
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
May 18
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Saku Suurhall
Saku Suurhall Tallinn, Estonia
May 19
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Helsinki Ice Hall
Helsinki Ice Hall Helsinki, Finland
May 20
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi
Sabaton, Babymetal, and Lordi at Kuopion Musiikkikeskus
Kuopion Musiikkikeskus FI, Finland
Aug 30
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Aug 31
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Sep 2
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds
The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds Orlando, FL
Sep 3
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Sep 5
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nashville Municipal Auditorium Nashville, TN
Sep 6
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Sep 7
to
Sep 10
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Sep 8
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA
Sep 9
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Sep 12
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 14
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 15
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Sep 17
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 18
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at RBC Echo Beach
RBC Echo Beach Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 20
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Sep 21
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 21
to
Sep 24
Louder Than Life Festival
Louder Than Life Festival at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center
Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center Louisville, KY
Sep 24
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Sep 25
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at The Fillmore Minneapolis
The Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 27
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Saint Louis Music Park
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 28
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
Sep 30
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Oct 1
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 3
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at PNE Forum
PNE Forum Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 4
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Aftershock Festival
Aftershock Festival at Discovery Park
Discovery Park Sacramento, CA
Oct 8
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Pearl Theater
Pearl Theater Las Vegas, NV
Oct 10
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Oct 11
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson
Babymetal, Dethklok, and Jason Richardson at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Babymetal and Dethklok on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Babymetal and Dethklok Zumic artist pages.

