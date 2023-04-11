Babymetal and Dethklok Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Babymetal and Dethklok have announced 2023 co-headlining tour dates, billed as Babyklok. In addition, Jason Richardson (known for his work in All That Remains, Chelsea Grin, and Born of Osiris) will be the opening act for the new shows.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across North America from August into October. Babymetal are currently on a European tour opening for Sabaton extending into May. Babymetal also have a handful of festival performances during 2023. Meanwhile, Dethklok are marking 10 years since the final episode of their animated TV series, Metalocalypse, on Adult Swim.

When do Babymetal and Dethklok 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 14. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardholders. Knotfest, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is THEOTHERONE. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Babymetal and Dethklok on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

