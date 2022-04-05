Backstreet Boys Set 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Backstreet's Back, alright!
Originally planned for 2020, Backstreet Boys' DNA tour dates have been announced for North America and Europe. The North American leg is set from June into September of 2022 at large-scale venues from coast to coast. The European leg is planned to start in September, and in 2023 the group are scheduled in South America, Australia, and New Zealand. Later this month, the Backstreet Boys return to the stage with a four-night run at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
This follows two years of multiple postponements and a whole lot happening in the world, but experts are saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowly become endemic thanks to vaccination shots allowing us to reach herd immunity. After the couple of years we've all had, it's easy to imagine the healing power of songs like "Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely," "I Want It That Way," and of course "Everybody."
When do Backstreet Boys 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales for fan club members begin April 6. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Backstreet Boys Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 16
Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 19
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Backstreet Boys All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 8
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 9
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 15
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 16
Caesars Palace
Las Vegas, NV
May 13
to
May 14
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 4
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jun 5
FivePoint Amphitheatre
Irvine, CA
Jun 7
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 11
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Jun 13
Germania Insurance Super Stage at the Formula 1
Austin, TX
Jun 14
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jun 15
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Jun 20
Vystar Veterans Arena
Jacksonville, FL
Jun 21
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jun 22
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 24
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jun 25
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jun 28
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jul 1
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 2
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 3
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Jul 5
S&T Bank Music Park
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 6
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 8
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Milwaukee, WI
Jul 10
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 12
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jul 13
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 16
Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 17
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Jul 19
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 20
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 21
Maine Savings Amphitheater
Bangor, ME
Jul 23
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 24
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Jul 26
Riverbend Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Jul 28
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jul 29
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 30
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 2
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 4
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 6
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Aug 7
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Aug 9
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Aug 12
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Aug 19
Rescheduled
Idaho Center
Nampa, ID
Aug 21
Rescheduled
Spokane Arena
Spokane, WA
Aug 24
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 26
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 27
SaskTel Centre
Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 29
Canada Life Centre
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 1
Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 2
Centre Vidéotron
Québec, QC, Canada
Sep 3
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 8
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Sep 11
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Sep 13
Rescheduled
INTRUST Bank Arena
Wichita, KS
Sep 14
Chesapeake Energy Arena
Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 3
Altice Arena
Lisboa, Portugal
Oct 4
WiZink Center
Madrid, Spain
Oct 6
Saint Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 9
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 12
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Oct 15
ZAG Arena
Hannover, NDS, Germany
Oct 18
SAP Arena
Mannheim, Germany
Oct 20
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Oct 22
Unipol Arena
Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Oct 25
Barclaycard Arena
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 27
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 29
Tauron Arena Krakow
Kraków, Poland
Oct 30
Immobilien Arena
Leipzig, Germany
Oct 31
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Nov 2
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Budapest, Hungary
Nov 4
Westfalenhalle 1
Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Nov 6
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 27
Allianz Parque
São Paulo, Brazil
Feb 25
RAC Arena
Perth, WA, Australia
Feb 28
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 1
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 4
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Mar 5
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Mar 8
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Mar 11
Rescheduled
Spark Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
Before you scream along to their songs in the air, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.
For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Backstreet Boys on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.
For more about Backstreet Boys, check out their Zumic Artist Page.