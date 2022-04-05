View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Backstreet Boys Set 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Delay over for 'DNA' world tour
Brad Bershad

by Brad Bershad

Published April 5, 2022

Backstreet's Back, alright!

Originally planned for 2020, Backstreet Boys' DNA tour dates have been announced for North America and Europe. The North American leg is set from June into September of 2022 at large-scale venues from coast to coast. The European leg is planned to start in September, and in 2023 the group are scheduled in South America, Australia, and New Zealand. Later this month, the Backstreet Boys return to the stage with a four-night run at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

This follows two years of multiple postponements and a whole lot happening in the world, but experts are saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowly become endemic thanks to vaccination shots allowing us to reach herd immunity. After the couple of years we've all had, it's easy to imagine the healing power of songs like "Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely," "I Want It That Way," and of course "Everybody."

When do Backstreet Boys 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales for fan club members begin April 6. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Backstreet Boys Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 16
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 19
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Backstreet Boys All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 8
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Apr 9
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Apr 15
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
Apr 16
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, NV
May 13
to
May 14
Tecate Emblema
Tecate Emblema at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Jun 4
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 5
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at FivePoint Amphitheatre
FivePoint Amphitheatre Irvine, CA
Jun 7
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 9
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Jun 11
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jun 13
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Germania Insurance Super Stage at the Formula 1
Germania Insurance Super Stage at the Formula 1 Austin, TX
Jun 14
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 15
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jun 17
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 20
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Vystar Veterans Arena
Vystar Veterans Arena Jacksonville, FL
Jun 21
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 22
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 24
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 25
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 28
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 1
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 2
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 3
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 5
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at S&T Bank Music Park
S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown, PA
Jul 6
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 8
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 10
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 12
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 13
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 14
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jul 16
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 17
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jul 19
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 20
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 21
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jul 23
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 24
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 26
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 28
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 29
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 30
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 2
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 4
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 6
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 7
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 9
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Aug 12
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 19
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Idaho Center
Rescheduled
Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 21
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Spokane Arena
Rescheduled
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Aug 22
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Aug 24
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 26
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 27
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 29
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Canada Life Centre
Canada Life Centre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 1
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 2
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Sep 3
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 6
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Sep 8
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Sep 9
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Fedex Forum
Fedex Forum Memphis, TN
Sep 11
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Sep 13
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at INTRUST Bank Arena
Rescheduled
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Sep 14
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Chesapeake Energy Arena
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 3
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Altice Arena
Altice Arena Lisboa, Portugal
Oct 4
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at WiZink Center
WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Oct 6
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Saint Jordi Club
Saint Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Oct 9
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct 12
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Oct 15
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at ZAG Arena
ZAG Arena Hannover, NDS, Germany
Oct 18
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at SAP Arena
SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany
Oct 20
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Oct 22
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Unipol Arena
Unipol Arena Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy
Oct 25
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Barclaycard Arena
Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 27
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 29
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Oct 30
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Immobilien Arena
Immobilien Arena Leipzig, Germany
Oct 31
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Nov 2
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Budapest, Hungary
Nov 4
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Westfalenhalle 1
Westfalenhalle 1 Dortmund, NRW, Germany
Nov 6
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jan 27
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Allianz Parque
Allianz Parque São Paulo, Brazil
Feb 25
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Feb 28
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 1
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 4
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Mar 5
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
Mar 8
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Mar 11
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Spark Arena
Rescheduled
Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand

Before you scream along to their songs in the air, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Backstreet Boys on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

For more about Backstreet Boys, check out their Zumic Artist Page.

1
1447
artists
Backstreet Boys
genres
Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys
Jul
16
Backstreet Boys
Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul
19
Backstreet Boys
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Backstreet Boys Set 2021 Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 13, 2021
Backstreet Boys Set 2021 Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Code...
Tickets Pop Backstreet Boys
2
991
image for article Backstreet Boys Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
May 27, 2020
Backstreet Boys Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Pop Backstreet Boys
1
1175
image for article Backstreet Boys Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
February 10, 2020
Backstreet Boys Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Pop Backstreet Boys
4
14690
Back to top
seating chart