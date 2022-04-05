Backstreet Boys Set 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Backstreet's Back, alright!

Originally planned for 2020, Backstreet Boys' DNA tour dates have been announced for North America and Europe. The North American leg is set from June into September of 2022 at large-scale venues from coast to coast. The European leg is planned to start in September, and in 2023 the group are scheduled in South America, Australia, and New Zealand. Later this month, the Backstreet Boys return to the stage with a four-night run at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

This follows two years of multiple postponements and a whole lot happening in the world, but experts are saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowly become endemic thanks to vaccination shots allowing us to reach herd immunity. After the couple of years we've all had, it's easy to imagine the healing power of songs like "Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely," "I Want It That Way," and of course "Everybody."

When do Backstreet Boys 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales for fan club members begin April 6. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Backstreet Boys All Tour Dates and Tickets

Before you scream along to their songs in the air, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

