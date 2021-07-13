View all results for 'alt'
Backstreet Boys Set 2021 Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Backstreet Christmas Party' at Planet Hollywood
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 13, 2021

Pop legends the Backstreet Boys have announced dates for a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater to close out 2021.

Billed as 'A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,' twelve new events are planned from November into December of this year. According to a post on the group's website, fans can expect these performances to be "filled with classic holiday favorites, new originals, and their biggest hits."

Looking to 2022, the group will resume their DNA World Tour in March with a run of shows in Australia before a summer tour of North America with 40+ concerts from coast to coast.

When do Backstreet Boys 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the Las Vegas dates, the general public on-sale begins July 16. Presales for VIP and fan club members begin July 13. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Backstreet Boys Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 16
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 19
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ

Backstreet Boys All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 11
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Nov 12
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Nov 13
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Nov 14
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Nov 18
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Nov 20
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Nov 21
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 16
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 18
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 19
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 22
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Dec 23
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, NV
Mar 4
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at RAC Arena
RAC Arena Perth, WA, Australia
Mar 7
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 8
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Rod Laver Arena
Rod Laver Arena Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 12
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 13
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Qudos Bank Arena
Qudos Bank Arena Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 15
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane Entertainment Centre Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Mar 19
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Spark Arena
Spark Arena Auckland, NZ, New Zealand
Jun 4
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Jun 7
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA
Jun 9
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Jun 11
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Isleta Amphitheater
Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
Jun 14
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Jun 15
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Jun 17
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Jun 20
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Vystar Veterans Arena
Vystar Veterans Arena Jacksonville, FL
Jun 21
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, FL
Jun 22
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 24
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 25
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, NC
Jun 28
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 1
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 2
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 3
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Darien Center, NY
Jul 5
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at S&T Bank Music Park
S&T Bank Music Park Burgettstown, PA
Jul 6
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 10
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Ruoff Music Center
Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, IN
Jul 12
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Jiffy Lube Live
Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, VA
Jul 13
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 14
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at BB&T Pavilion
BB&T Pavilion Camden, NJ
Jul 16
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 17
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at XFINITY Theatre
XFINITY Theatre Hartford, CT
Jul 19
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 20
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 23
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 28
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at DTE Energy Music Theatre
DTE Energy Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 29
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 30
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 2
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre Englewood, CO
Aug 4
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at USANA Amphitheatre
USANA Amphitheatre West Valley City, UT
Aug 6
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 7
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 9
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Aug 12
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at White River Amphitheatre
White River Amphitheatre Auburn, WA
Aug 19
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Idaho Center
Idaho Center Nampa, ID
Aug 21
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Spokane Arena
Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
Aug 24
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 2
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Sep 3
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 6
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Sep 11
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Sep 13
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at INTRUST Bank Arena
INTRUST Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Sep 14
Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys at Chesapeake Energy Arena
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Backstreet Boys on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

For more on the Backstreet Boys, check out their Zumic Artist Page.

image for artist Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys
Jul
16
Backstreet Boys
Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul
19
Backstreet Boys
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
