Backstreet Boys Set 2021 Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop legends the Backstreet Boys have announced dates for a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater to close out 2021.

Billed as 'A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,' twelve new events are planned from November into December of this year. According to a post on the group's website, fans can expect these performances to be "filled with classic holiday favorites, new originals, and their biggest hits."

Looking to 2022, the group will resume their DNA World Tour in March with a run of shows in Australia before a summer tour of North America with 40+ concerts from coast to coast.

When do Backstreet Boys 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the Las Vegas dates, the general public on-sale begins July 16. Presales for VIP and fan club members begin July 13. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

