Backstreet Boys Set 2021 Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop legends the Backstreet Boys have announced dates for a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater to close out 2021.
Billed as 'A Very Backstreet Christmas Party,' twelve new events are planned from November into December of this year. According to a post on the group's website, fans can expect these performances to be "filled with classic holiday favorites, new originals, and their biggest hits."
Looking to 2022, the group will resume their DNA World Tour in March with a run of shows in Australia before a summer tour of North America with 40+ concerts from coast to coast.
When do Backstreet Boys 2021 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the Las Vegas dates, the general public on-sale begins July 16. Presales for VIP and fan club members begin July 13. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SUNNY and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Backstreet Boys Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Jul 16
Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 19
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Backstreet Boys All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 11
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 12
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 13
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 14
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 18
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 20
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 21
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 16
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 18
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 19
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 22
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Dec 23
Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 4
RAC Arena
Perth, WA, Australia
Mar 7
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 8
Rod Laver Arena
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Mar 12
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 13
Qudos Bank Arena
Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia
Mar 15
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Mar 19
Spark Arena
Auckland, NZ, New Zealand
Jun 4
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Jun 7
Hollywood Bowl
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 11
Isleta Amphitheater
Albuquerque, NM
Jun 14
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Woodlands, TX
Jun 15
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Irving, TX
Jun 20
Vystar Veterans Arena
Jacksonville, FL
Jun 21
MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tampa, FL
Jun 22
iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach, FL
Jun 24
PNC Music Pavilion
Charlotte, NC
Jun 25
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Raleigh, NC
Jun 28
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Alpharetta, GA
Jul 1
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 2
Budweiser Stage
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 3
Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Darien Center, NY
Jul 5
S&T Bank Music Park
Burgettstown, PA
Jul 6
Blossom Music Center
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 10
Ruoff Music Center
Noblesville, IN
Jul 12
Jiffy Lube Live
Bristow, VA
Jul 13
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 16
Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Wantagh, NY
Jul 17
XFINITY Theatre
Hartford, CT
Jul 19
PNC Bank Arts Center
Holmdel, NJ
Jul 20
Xfinity Center
Mansfield, MA
Jul 23
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 28
DTE Energy Music Theatre
Clarkston, MI
Jul 29
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Tinley Park, IL
Jul 30
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Maryland Heights, MO
Aug 2
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Englewood, CO
Aug 4
USANA Amphitheatre
West Valley City, UT
Aug 6
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Aug 7
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Aug 9
Concord Pavilion
Concord, CA
Aug 12
White River Amphitheatre
Auburn, WA
Aug 21
Spokane Arena
Spokane, WA
Aug 24
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 2
Centre Vidéotron
Québec, QC, Canada
Sep 3
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 11
Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Sep 13
INTRUST Bank Arena
Wichita, KS
Sep 14
Chesapeake Energy Arena
Oklahoma City, OK
For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Backstreet Boys on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.
For more on the Backstreet Boys, check out their Zumic Artist Page.