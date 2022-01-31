Bad Bunny Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bad Bunny has added more 2022 tour dates for North America due to high demand for tickets. Cities with newly added dates include Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. Billed as the World's Hottest Tour, the opening acts for select North American shows will be Alesso or Diplo.
The Puerto Rican star now has 60+ concerts scheduled across a total of 16 countries. A previously scheduled spring tour will hit arenas in the USA and Canada before a break and then the Madrid Puro Reggaeton Festival. The World's Hottest Tour is set from August into December, filling stadiums in the USA before going international with shows in the Dominican Republic, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico.
When do Bad Bunny 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 2. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before getting your dance on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Bad Bunny Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Bad Bunny All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 11
Don Haskins Center
El Paso, TX
Feb 16
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Feb 17
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Feb 18
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Feb 19
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Feb 23
Pechanga Arena - San Diego
San Diego, CA
Feb 24
Staples Center
Los Angeles, CA
Mar 1
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Mar 5
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Mar 6
Talking Stick Resort Arena
Phoenix, AZ
Mar 10
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Mar 11
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Mar 12
Allstate Arena
Rosemont, IL
Mar 14
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mar 16
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 18
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Mar 19
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Mar 20
Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
Mar 23
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 25
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Mar 26
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Mar 27
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Apr 1
American Airlines Arena
Miami, FL
Apr 2
American Airlines Arena
Miami, FL
Apr 3
American Airlines Arena
Miami, FL
Jun 24
to
Jun 25
Caja Magica
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Aug 5
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
Aug 12
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 13
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 20
Soldier Field Stadium
Chicago, IL
Aug 23
Nationals Park
Washington, DC
Sep 1
Minute Maid Park
Houston, TX
Sep 2
Minute Maid Park
Houston, TX
Sep 7
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
Sep 14
RingCentral Coliseum
Oakland, CA
Sep 23
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 24
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 30
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
Oct 1
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
Oct 21
Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic
Oct 28
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Santiago, Chile
Nov 4
Estadio José Amalfitani
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 11
Estadio General Pablo Rojas
Asunción, Paraguay
Nov 13
ESTADIO NACIONAL
Cercado de Lima, Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima, Peru
Nov 16
Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador
Nov 18
Estadio Atanasio Girardot
Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
Nov 22
Estadio Rommel Fernández
Panamá, Panama
Nov 24
Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
San José, Costa Rica
Nov 26
Cuscatlan Stadium
San Salvador, El Salvador
Nov 29
Estadio Olimpico
San Pedro Sula, Departamento de Cortés, Honduras
Dec 1
Explanada Cardales Cayala
Guatemala City, Guatemala
Dec 3
Estadio BBVA
Monterrey, Mexico
Dec 9
Estadio Azteca
Ciudad de México, Mexico
For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Bad Bunny on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.
For more, check out Bad Bunny's Zumic artist page.