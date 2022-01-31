View all results for 'alt'
Bad Bunny Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Reggaeton star in North & Latin America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 31, 2022

Bad Bunny has added more 2022 tour dates for North America due to high demand for tickets. Cities with newly added dates include Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. Billed as the World's Hottest Tour, the opening acts for select North American shows will be Alesso or Diplo.

The Puerto Rican star now has 60+ concerts scheduled across a total of 16 countries. A previously scheduled spring tour will hit arenas in the USA and Canada before a break and then the Madrid Puro Reggaeton Festival. The World's Hottest Tour is set from August into December, filling stadiums in the USA before going international with shows in the Dominican Republic, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico.

When do Bad Bunny 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 2. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your dance on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bad Bunny Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 18
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Mar 19
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar 20
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Aug 27
Bad Bunny and Diplo
Bad Bunny and Diplo at Yankee Stadium
Yankee Stadium Bronx, NY
Aug 28
Bad Bunny and Diplo
Bad Bunny and Diplo at Yankee Stadium
Yankee Stadium Bronx, NY

Bad Bunny All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 9
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Feb 11
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Don Haskins Center
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Feb 13
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Payne Arena
Payne Arena Hidalgo, TX
Feb 16
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Feb 17
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Feb 18
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Feb 19
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Feb 23
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Pechanga Arena - San Diego
Pechanga Arena - San Diego San Diego, CA
Feb 24
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Staples Center
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Feb 25
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Feb 26
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Feb 28
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Mar 1
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Mar 3
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Mar 4
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at SAP Center
SAP Center San Jose, CA
Mar 5
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Mar 6
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Mar 10
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Mar 11
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Mar 12
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Allstate Arena
Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
Mar 14
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Mar 16
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Mar 18
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Mar 19
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar 20
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Barclays Center
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Mar 22
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Mar 23
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 25
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Mar 26
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Mar 27
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Mar 29
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Mar 30
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Apr 1
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at American Airlines Arena
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Apr 2
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at American Airlines Arena
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Apr 3
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at American Airlines Arena
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Jun 24
to
Jun 25
Madrid Puro Reggaeton Festival
Madrid Puro Reggaeton Festival at Caja Magica
Caja Magica Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Aug 5
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Camping World Stadium
Camping World Stadium Orlando, FL
Aug 9
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Aug 12
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 13
Bad Bunny and Diplo
Bad Bunny and Diplo at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 18
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 20
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Aug 23
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at Nationals Park
Nationals Park Washington, DC
Aug 27
Bad Bunny and Diplo
Bad Bunny and Diplo at Yankee Stadium
Yankee Stadium Bronx, NY
Aug 28
Bad Bunny and Diplo
Bad Bunny and Diplo at Yankee Stadium
Yankee Stadium Bronx, NY
Sep 1
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Sep 2
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Sep 7
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at Alamodome
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
Sep 9
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
Sep 14
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at RingCentral Coliseum
RingCentral Coliseum Oakland, CA
Sep 17
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Sep 18
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Sep 23
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Sep 24
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Sep 28
Bad Bunny and Alesso
Bad Bunny and Alesso at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
Sep 30
Bad Bunny and Diplo
Bad Bunny and Diplo at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Oct 1
Bad Bunny and Diplo
Bad Bunny and Diplo at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Oct 21
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez Santo Domingo, Distrito Nacional, Dominican Republic
Oct 28
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos Santiago, Chile
Nov 4
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Estadio José Amalfitani
Estadio José Amalfitani Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nov 11
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Estadio General Pablo Rojas
Estadio General Pablo Rojas Asunción, Paraguay
Nov 13
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at ESTADIO NACIONAL
ESTADIO NACIONAL Cercado de Lima, Municipalidad Metropolitana de Lima, Peru
Nov 16
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa Quito, Pichincha, Ecuador
Nov 18
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Estadio Atanasio Girardot
Estadio Atanasio Girardot Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia
Nov 22
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Estadio Rommel Fernández
Estadio Rommel Fernández Panamá, Panama
Nov 24
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica San José, Costa Rica
Nov 26
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Cuscatlan Stadium
Cuscatlan Stadium San Salvador, El Salvador
Nov 29
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Estadio Olimpico
Estadio Olimpico San Pedro Sula, Departamento de Cortés, Honduras
Dec 1
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Explanada Cardales Cayala
Explanada Cardales Cayala Guatemala City, Guatemala
Dec 3
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Estadio BBVA
Estadio BBVA Monterrey, Mexico
Dec 9
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny at Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca Ciudad de México, Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Bad Bunny on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

For more, check out Bad Bunny's Zumic artist page.

Bad Bunny
Reggaeton Trap
Bad Bunny
