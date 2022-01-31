Bad Bunny Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bad Bunny has added more 2022 tour dates for North America due to high demand for tickets. Cities with newly added dates include Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. Billed as the World's Hottest Tour, the opening acts for select North American shows will be Alesso or Diplo.

The Puerto Rican star now has 60+ concerts scheduled across a total of 16 countries. A previously scheduled spring tour will hit arenas in the USA and Canada before a break and then the Madrid Puro Reggaeton Festival. The World's Hottest Tour is set from August into December, filling stadiums in the USA before going international with shows in the Dominican Republic, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico.

When do Bad Bunny 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 4. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 2. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is CURTAIN, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your dance on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bad Bunny All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Bad Bunny on his social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

