Bad Omens Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Tour Of The Concrete Jungle' in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 24, 2022

Bad Omens have added 2022 tour dates.

Billed as A Tour Of The Concrete Jungle — a nod to "Concrete Jungle," the latest single from their new album titled The Death of Peace of Mind — the newly planned shows are set at North American venues coast to coast in November and December. The opening acts for the new dates will be Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below.

Previously, Bad Omens announced a European tour scheduled in February and March with opening acts Ghostkid and Oxymorrons.

When do Bad Omens 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 26. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Dec 11
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Aug 26
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Aug 27
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens
A Day To Remember, Beartooth and Bad Omens at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Aug 29
Bad Omens and Avoid
Bad Omens and Avoid at The Machine Shop
The Machine Shop Flint, MI
Aug 30
Bad Omens and Avoid
Bad Omens and Avoid at The Eclectic Room
The Eclectic Room Angola, IN
Aug 31
Bad Omens, Avoid, and Of Virtue
Bad Omens, Avoid, and Of Virtue at The Castle Theatre
The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL
Sep 2
to
Sep 4
Rocklahoma Music Festival
Rocklahoma Music Festival at Fever Music Festival Grounds
Fever Music Festival Grounds Pryor, OK
Sep 4
Bad Omens, Avoid, Zonezero, and Fear Culture
Bad Omens, Avoid, Zonezero, and Fear Culture at The KING of CLUBS
The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH
Sep 8
to
Sep 11
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway
Virginia International Raceway Alton, VA
Nov 3
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Nov 4
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at The Masquerade - Heaven
The Masquerade - Heaven Atlanta, GA
Nov 5
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at The Orpheum
The Orpheum Tampa, FL
Nov 7
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Rise Houston
Rise Houston Houston, TX
Nov 8
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Nov 10
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Nov 12
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Nov 13
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown
Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown Sacramento, CA
Nov 15
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Bossanova
Bossanova Portland, OR
Nov 16
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at El Corazon
El Corazon Seattle, WA
Nov 18
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 20
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Nov 22
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at The Cabooze
The Cabooze Minneapolis, MN
Nov 23
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Nov 25
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Concord Music Hall
Concord Music Hall Chicago, IL
Nov 26
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at House Of Blues - Cleveland
House Of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
Nov 27
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 29
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Nov 30
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Brooklyn Bowl - TN
Brooklyn Bowl - TN Nashville, TN
Dec 3
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Dec 4
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Dec 6
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Dec 7
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
Dec 9
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at The Palladium Main Stage
The Palladium Main Stage Worcester, MA
Dec 10
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Dec 11
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below
Bad Omens, Dayseeker, Make Them Suffer, and Thousand Below at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jan 22
to
Jan 28
ShipRocked
ShipRocked at ShipRocked
ShipRocked Canaveral Acres, FL
Feb 3
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Bahnhof Pauli
Bahnhof Pauli Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 4
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Bahnhof Pauli
Bahnhof Pauli Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 5
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Dynamo
Dynamo Eindhoven, NB, Netherlands
Feb 6
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Feb 7
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Täubchenthal
Täubchenthal Leipzig, SN, Germany
Feb 8
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Hole 44
Hole 44 Berlin, Germany
Feb 10
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Proxima
Proxima Warszawa, Poland
Feb 11
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Lucerna Music Bar
Lucerna Music Bar Prague, Czechia
Feb 12
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Akvarium Klub
Akvarium Klub Budapest, Hungary
Feb 13
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Flex
Flex Wien, Austria
Feb 15
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Strom-Munich
Strom-Munich München, Germany
Feb 16
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Legend Club Milan
Legend Club Milan Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Feb 17
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Plaza Klub
Plaza Klub Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Feb 18
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at La Laiterie
La Laiterie Strasbourg, Grand Est, France
Feb 19
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at La Machine du Moulin Rouge
La Machine du Moulin Rouge Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 20
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
Kulturzentrum Schlachthof Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Feb 21
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Muziekcentrum Trix
Muziekcentrum Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Feb 23
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Engine Rooms
Engine Rooms Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Exchange
Exchange Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Feb 25
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Leeds Beckett Student Union
Leeds Beckett Student Union Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Feb 27
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Glasgow Garage
Glasgow Garage Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 28
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 1
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at The Mill, Digbeth
The Mill, Digbeth Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 2
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Rescue Rooms
Rescue Rooms Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 3
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at The Dome
The Dome London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 4
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at The Dome
The Dome London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 5
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at The Dome
The Dome London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 6
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons
Bad Omens, Ghostkid, and Oxymorrons at Exchange Bristol
Exchange Bristol Bristol, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Bad Omens on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Bad Omens Zumic artist page.

