Bad Religion and Social Distortion Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Punk rock across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 12, 2023

Bad Religion and Social Distortion announced 2024 North American tour dates.

The new co-headlining spring dates are set in April and May at venues across North America. Joining the bill will be relative unknowns The Lovebombs. According to the promotional material, Social Distortion will celebrate 40 years of their debut album, Mommy's Little Monster.

When do Bad Religion and Social Distortion 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Bad Religion presale password is SUFFER. The Social Distortion presale password is BALLANDCHAIN. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo passcode INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bad Religion Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Bad Religion All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 16
to
Mar 17
Vive Latino at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico
Apr 9
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Mechanics Bank Arena
Mechanics Bank Arena Bakersfield, CA
Apr 10
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Apr 12
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Chula Vista, CA
Apr 13
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 14
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Apr 16
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Lonestar Events Center Amphitheater
Lonestar Events Center Amphitheater Lubbock, TX
Apr 18
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
Apr 19
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Boeing Center at Tech Port
Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio, TX
Apr 20
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway
Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway Austin, TX
Apr 22
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
Apr 23
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 26
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 27
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Apr 28
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Apr 30
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
May 1
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
May 3
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at The Theater at MGM National Harbor
The Theater at MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, MD
May 5
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 7
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
May 10
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
May 11
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
May 12
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
May 14
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
May 15
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Val Air Ballroom
Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
May 17
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
May 18
Bad Religion, Social Distortion, and The Lovebombs at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bad Religion and Social Distortion on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Bad Religion and Social Distortion Zumic artist pages.

artists
Bad Religion Social Distortion
image for artist Bad Religion
Bad Religion
image for artist Social Distortion
Social Distortion
