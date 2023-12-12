Bad Religion and Social Distortion Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bad Religion and Social Distortion announced 2024 North American tour dates.

The new co-headlining spring dates are set in April and May at venues across North America. Joining the bill will be relative unknowns The Lovebombs. According to the promotional material, Social Distortion will celebrate 40 years of their debut album, Mommy's Little Monster.

When do Bad Religion and Social Distortion 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 15. Presales are currently underway for Artist. American Express cardmembers, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Bad Religion presale password is SUFFER. The Social Distortion presale password is BALLANDCHAIN. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo passcode INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CREW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bad Religion and Social Distortion on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

