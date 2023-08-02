View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Bad Religion Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Fall concerts in the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 2, 2023

Veteran punk rockers Bad Religion have announced 2023 tour dates.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from late September into late October. Bad Religion also have festival performances in the UK and Colombia.

When do Bad Religion 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ORCA. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bad Religion Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 24
Bad Religion at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Oct 29
Bad Religion at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Bad Religion All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 27
Bad Religion at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Sep 28
Bad Religion at Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Riverside Municipal Auditorium Riverside, CA
Sep 29
Bad Religion at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Oct 2
Bad Religion at McDonald Theatre
McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
Oct 3
Bad Religion at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Oct 4
Bad Religion at Temple Theater - Tacoma
Temple Theater - Tacoma Tacoma, WA
Oct 6
Bad Religion at Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno
Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno Reno, NV
Oct 7
Bad Religion at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Oct 8
Bad Religion at Senator Theatre
Senator Theatre Chico, CA
Oct 10
Bad Religion at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 12
Bad Religion at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 13
Bad Religion at The Astro
The Astro La Vista, Nebraska
Oct 14
Bad Religion at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Oct 16
Bad Religion at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 20
Bad Religion at The Bluestone
The Bluestone Columbus, OH
Oct 21
Bad Religion at TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
Oct 22
Bad Religion at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 24
Bad Religion at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Oct 25
Bad Religion at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Oct 27
Bad Religion at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Oct 28
Bad Religion at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Oct 29
Bad Religion at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Dec 9
to
Dec 10
PRIMAVERA SOUND BOGOTÁ 2023 at Parque Metropolitano Simón Bolívar
Parque Metropolitano Simón Bolívar Bogotá, Colombia

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bad Religion on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bad Religion's Zumic artist page.

1
395
artists
Bad Religion
genres
Hardcore Punk Punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Bad Religion
Bad Religion
Oct
29
Bad Religion
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
December 11, 2019
Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio Plan 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presa...
Tickets Rock Alkaline Trio Bad Religion
2
2640
image for article "The Profane Rights Of Man" - Bad Religion [YouTube Audio Single]
October 17, 2018
"The Profane Rights Of Man"
Bad Religion (YouTube)
Music Bad Religion Audio Single
2
1238
image for article "The Kids Are Alt-Right" - Bad Religion [YouTube Lyric Video]
June 20, 2018
"The Kids Are Alt-Right"
Bad Religion (YouTube)
Music Bad Religion Lyrics Video
3
1464
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart