Bad Religion Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Veteran punk rockers Bad Religion have announced 2023 tour dates.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from late September into late October. Bad Religion also have festival performances in the UK and Colombia.

When do Bad Religion 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 3. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is ORCA. The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bad Religion All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bad Religion on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

