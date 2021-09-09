View all results for 'alt'
BADBADNOTGOOD Set 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Talk Memory' shows in North America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 9, 2021

Cutting edge funk jazz group BADBADNOTGOOD have announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Talk Memory. The LP is scheduled for release on October 8.

The newly planned shows will begin in North America from December into March, making stops at mid-sized venues. The tour picks back up in Europe from November into December. BADBADNOTGOOD also have a few festival appearances on their schedule for 2022.

When do BADBADNOTGOOD 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales for fan club members begin September 14. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Mar 16
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Dec 8
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at The Palace Theatre
The Palace Theatre Calgary, AB, Canada
Dec 9
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Midway
Midway Edmonton, AB, Canada
Dec 10
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Park Theatre
Park Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Dec 12
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Capital Ballroom
Capital Ballroom Victoria, BC, Canada
Dec 13
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dec 17
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, QC, Canada
Dec 18
BadBadNotGood and Ontario Creat
BadBadNotGood and Ontario Creat at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Dec 19
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Imperial Bell
Imperial Bell Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Dec 22
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 7
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 8
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Majestic Theatre - Madison
Majestic Theatre - Madison Madison, WI
Mar 10
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Mar 11
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 12
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH
Mar 14
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Mar 18
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 19
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Mar 22
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Mar 24
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Mar 25
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Mar 26
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Open'er Festival
Open'er Festival at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield Gdynia, Poland
Aug 16
to
Aug 20
Paredes de Coura Festival
Paredes de Coura Festival at Paredes de Coura, PT
Paredes de Coura, PT Portugal, Europe
Nov 18
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Olympia Theatre
Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Nov 19
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Nalen
Nalen Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 22
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Nov 24
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Markthalle (MarX)
Markthalle (MarX) Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 25
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Nov 28
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Ottakringer Brauerei
Ottakringer Brauerei Wien, Austria
Nov 29
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, BY, Germany
Nov 30
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at X-tra Club And Hotel
X-tra Club And Hotel Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Dec 2
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Dec 3
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Dec 4
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, NRW, Germany
Dec 6
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Dec 7
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Le Trianon
Le Trianon FR, Paris, France
Dec 9
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 10
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 11
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Dec 13
BadBadNotGood
BadBadNotGood at Queen Margaret Union
Queen Margaret Union Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

We recommend following BADBADNOTGOOD on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

So far, the group has shared two songs from the upcoming album: "Beside April" and "Signal From The Noise." For more, check out BADBADNOTGOOD's Zumic artist page.

