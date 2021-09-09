BADBADNOTGOOD Set 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Cutting edge funk jazz group BADBADNOTGOOD have announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Talk Memory. The LP is scheduled for release on October 8.

The newly planned shows will begin in North America from December into March, making stops at mid-sized venues. The tour picks back up in Europe from November into December. BADBADNOTGOOD also have a few festival appearances on their schedule for 2022.

When do BADBADNOTGOOD 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales for fan club members begin September 14. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

BadBadNotGood Tour Dates and Tickets Near You BadBadNotGood BadBadNotGood at Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY buy tickets

BadBadNotGood All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following BADBADNOTGOOD on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

So far, the group has shared two songs from the upcoming album: "Beside April" and "Signal From The Noise." For more, check out BADBADNOTGOOD's Zumic artist page.