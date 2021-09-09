BADBADNOTGOOD Set 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Cutting edge funk jazz group BADBADNOTGOOD have announced 2021 and 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Talk Memory. The LP is scheduled for release on October 8.
The newly planned shows will begin in North America from December into March, making stops at mid-sized venues. The tour picks back up in Europe from November into December. BADBADNOTGOOD also have a few festival appearances on their schedule for 2022.
When do BADBADNOTGOOD 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as September 17. Presales for fan club members begin September 14. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Spotify, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is BUZZ, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in. With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
BadBadNotGood Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Mar 16
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
BadBadNotGood All Tour Dates and Tickets
Dec 8
The Palace Theatre
Calgary, AB, Canada
Dec 9
Midway
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Dec 10
Park Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Dec 12
Capital Ballroom
Victoria, BC, Canada
Dec 13
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Dec 17
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, QC, Canada
Dec 18
Bronson Centre
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Dec 19
Imperial Bell
Ville de Québec, QC, Canada
Dec 22
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 7
Varsity Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Mar 8
Majestic Theatre - Madison
Madison, WI
Mar 11
Majestic Theatre
Detroit, MI
Mar 12
Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Cleveland, OH
Mar 18
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 19
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Mar 22
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
Mar 25
Granada Theater
Dallas, TX
Mar 26
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Gdynia-Kosakowo Airfield
Gdynia, Poland
Aug 16
to
Aug 20
Paredes de Coura, PT
Portugal, Europe
Nov 18
Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Nov 19
Nalen
Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Nov 24
Markthalle (MarX)
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Nov 25
Huxley's Neue Welt
Berlin, Germany
Nov 28
Ottakringer Brauerei
Wien, Austria
Nov 29
Muffathalle
München, BY, Germany
Nov 30
X-tra Club And Hotel
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Dec 2
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Dec 3
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Dec 4
Carlswerk Viktoria
Köln, NRW, Germany
Dec 6
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
Dec 7
Le Trianon
FR, Paris, France
Dec 9
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Dec 10
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 11
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Dec 13
Queen Margaret Union
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
We recommend following BADBADNOTGOOD on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
So far, the group has shared two songs from the upcoming album: "Beside April" and "Signal From The Noise." For more, check out BADBADNOTGOOD's Zumic artist page.