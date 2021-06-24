View all results for 'alt'
Bahamas Plan 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie folk artist details 'Still Sad' events
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 24, 2021

Bahamas — led by singer-songwriter-guitarist Afie Jurvanen — have shared details for 2021 and 2022 tour dates, billed as Still Sad — in conjunction with last year's studio album: Sad Hunk.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-size venues across North America from October into January. Fronted by Afie Jurvanen, he will be joined by other highly talented singer-songwriters including Sam Weber, Langhorne Slim, Madison Cunningham, and / or Ariel Ponsen on select dates.

When do Bahamas 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Facebook, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bahamas All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 7
Bahamas, Kylie Fox
Bahamas, Kylie Fox at Long Wharf - Saint John
Long Wharf - Saint John Saint John, NB, Canada
Sep 28
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Bahamas
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Bahamas at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Sep 29
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Bahamas
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Bahamas at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Oct 1
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Bahamas, and Trey Burt
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Bahamas, and Trey Burt at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Oct 2
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at Mercury Ballroom
Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY
Oct 5
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Oct 6
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at Gateway City Arts
Gateway City Arts Holyoke, MA
Oct 7
Bahamas, Langhorne Slim and Sam Weber
Bahamas, Langhorne Slim and Sam Weber at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Oct 8
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Oct 9
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Oct 10
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at Music Hall Of Williamsburg
Music Hall Of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY
Oct 12
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 13
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Oct 14
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at Visulite Theatre
Visulite Theatre Charlotte, NC
Oct 15
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Oct 16
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Oct 17
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at The Social - FL
The Social - FL Orlando, FL
Oct 18
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
Oct 20
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at Delmar Hall
Delmar Hall St. Louis, MO
Oct 21
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Oct 22
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Oct 23
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at Vic Theatre
Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Oct 24
Bahamas and Sam Weber
Bahamas and Sam Weber at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Nov 17
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham at Royal Theater- BC
Royal Theater- BC Victoria, BC, Canada
Nov 18
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 21
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham at Kelowna Community Theatre
Kelowna Community Theatre Kelowna, BC, Canada
Nov 23
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham at Francis Winspear Centre
Francis Winspear Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 24
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham at Red Deer Memorial Centre
Red Deer Memorial Centre Red Deer, AB, Canada
Nov 25
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham at Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons
Jack Singer Concert Hall at Arts Commons Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 26
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham at Coors Event Centre
Coors Event Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Nov 27
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham
Bahamas and Madison Cunningham at Burton Cummings Theatre
Burton Cummings Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Dec 1
Bahamas and Ariel Posen
Bahamas and Ariel Posen at Meridian Hall
Meridian Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 4
Bahamas and Ariel Posen
Bahamas and Ariel Posen at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Dec 7
Bahamas and Ariel Posen
Bahamas and Ariel Posen at National Arts Centre
National Arts Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Dec 8
Bahamas and Ariel Posen
Bahamas and Ariel Posen at The Spire Community Building
The Spire Community Building Kingston, ON, Canada
Dec 9
Bahamas and Ariel Posen
Bahamas and Ariel Posen at Imperial de Quebec
Imperial de Quebec Québec, QC, Canada
Dec 10
Bahamas and Ariel Posen
Bahamas and Ariel Posen at Théâtre Corona
Théâtre Corona Montréal, QC, Canada
Jan 10
Bahamas
Bahamas at St Johns Arts and Cultural Centre
St Johns Arts and Cultural Centre St. John's, NL, Canada
Jan 13
Bahamas
Bahamas at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
Rebecca Cohn Auditorium Halifax, NS, Canada
Jan 14
Bahamas
Bahamas at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
Rebecca Cohn Auditorium Halifax, NS, Canada
Jan 16
Bahamas
Bahamas at Capitol Theatre - New Brunswick
Capitol Theatre - New Brunswick Moncton, NB, Canada
Jan 17
Bahamas
Bahamas at Imperial Theatre - Saint John
Imperial Theatre - Saint John Saint John, NB, Canada
Jan 18
Bahamas
Bahamas at Fredericton Playhouse
Fredericton Playhouse Fredericton, NB, Canada

We recommend following Bahamas on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Bahamas Zumic artist page.

