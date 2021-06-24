Bahamas Plan 2021-2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bahamas — led by singer-songwriter-guitarist Afie Jurvanen — have shared details for 2021 and 2022 tour dates, billed as Still Sad — in conjunction with last year's studio album: Sad Hunk.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-size venues across North America from October into January. Fronted by Afie Jurvanen, he will be joined by other highly talented singer-songwriters including Sam Weber, Langhorne Slim, Madison Cunningham, and / or Ariel Ponsen on select dates.

When do Bahamas 2021-2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 25. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Facebook, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bahamas All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Bahamas on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

