Bailey Zimmerman Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for Morgan Wallen
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 12, 2023

Rising country artist Bailey Zimmerman has added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new LP, Religiously. The Album.

The newly planned shows are set at venues across North America, the UK, and Ireland from February into May. The opening act for the new dates will be Josh Ross. Bailey is currently on a tour across the USA opening for Morgan Wallen, including a handful of festival performances.

When do Bailey Zimmerman 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin June 14. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bailey Zimmerman Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 22
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
May 17
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
May 18
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

Bailey Zimmerman All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 17
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Citizens Bank Park
Postponed
Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
Jun 22
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Jun 23
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Wrigley Field
Wrigley Field Chicago, IL
Jun 27
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jun 29
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Jun 30
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Jul 6
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Country Concert 23 at Fort Loramie, Ohio
Fort Loramie, Ohio Fort Loramie, OH
Jul 7
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Windy City Smokeout at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Jul 13
to
Jul 16
Country Thunder Saskatchewan at Craven, Saskatchewan
Craven, Saskatchewan Canada
Jul 14
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Jul 15
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Jul 19
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
Jul 20
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Chase Field
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
Jul 20
to
Jul 22
Rock The South at Rock The South
Rock The South Cullman, AL
Jul 20
to
Jul 23
Country Thunder Wisconsin at Shadow Hill Ranch
Shadow Hill Ranch Twin Lakes, WI
Jul 22
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Jul 27
to
Jul 29
Tailgate N' Tallboys at South Fork Park
South Fork Park Taylorville, IL
Jul 28
to
Jul 29
Tailgate N' Tallboys at Auburn Park
Auburn Park Auburn, MI
Aug 3
to
Aug 5
WE Fest at Soo Pass Ranch
Soo Pass Ranch Detroit Lakes, MN
Aug 10
to
Aug 13
Boots and Hearts Festival at Burl's Creek Event Grounds
Burl's Creek Event Grounds Oro-Medonte, ON, Canada
Aug 12
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
Aug 16
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, Bailey Zimmerman at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 17
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 18
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Aug 18
to
Aug 20
Country Thunder Alberta at Fort Calgary
Fort Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 26
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Nationals Park
Nationals Park Washington, DC
Aug 30
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, and Bailey Zimmerman at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 31
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 2
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman at Fedex Field
Fedex Field Hyattsville, MD
Sep 8
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center)
The Vibrant Arena at The MARK (formerly Mark of Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center, iWireless Center) Moline, IL
Sep 9
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Sep 14
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 15
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 16
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 18
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Sep 21
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Sep 22
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Sep 23
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 28
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place)
Canada Life Centre (Previously Bell MTS Place) Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Sep 29
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Sep 30
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 3
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 4
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Oct 7
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Tacoma Dome
Tacoma Dome Tacoma, WA
Oct 20
to
Oct 22
Greenville Country Music Fest at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Oct 21
to
Oct 22
Rome River Jam at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds
Coosa Valley Fairgrounds Rome, GA
Nov 10
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Nov 11
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Truist Park
Truist Park Atlanta, GA
Nov 16
Morgan Wallen, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Nov 18
Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Feb 1
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Feb 8
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Feb 9
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Hard Rock Live Sacramento Wheatland, CA
Feb 14
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Feb 15
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Feb 17
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at Steelhouse
Steelhouse Omaha, NE
Feb 29
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Mar 1
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 7
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 9
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 14
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Mar 15
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Mar 21
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Mar 22
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Apr 12
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Apr 14
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX
May 9
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at KOKO
KOKO London, England, United Kingdom
May 11
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
May 13
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at Manchester Academy 2
Manchester Academy 2 Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 16
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at Glasgow Garage
Glasgow Garage Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 17
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
May 18
Morgan Wallen, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
May 19
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at The Limelight 2
The Limelight 2 Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
May 20
Bailey Zimmerman and Josh Ross at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Jun 6
Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Rescheduled
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 7
Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Rescheduled
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bailey Zimmerman on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bailey Zimmerman's Zumic artist page.

