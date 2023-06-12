Bailey Zimmerman Adds 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rising country artist Bailey Zimmerman has added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new LP, Religiously. The Album.

The newly planned shows are set at venues across North America, the UK, and Ireland from February into May. The opening act for the new dates will be Josh Ross. Bailey is currently on a tour across the USA opening for Morgan Wallen, including a handful of festival performances.

When do Bailey Zimmerman 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin June 14. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bailey Zimmerman All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bailey Zimmerman on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

