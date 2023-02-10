Band-Maid Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Japanese rockers Band-Maid have announced 2023 tour dates in celebration of their tenth anniversary.

The newly planned concerts are set in May with stops in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan, and Ohio. The band also has festival performances at Knotfest Japan, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple.

When do Band-Maid 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as February 17. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin February 13. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

