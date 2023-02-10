View all results for 'alt'
Band-Maid Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'10th Anniversary Tour' this spring
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 10, 2023

Japanese rockers Band-Maid have announced 2023 tour dates in celebration of their tenth anniversary.

The newly planned concerts are set in May with stops in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Michigan, and Ohio. The band also has festival performances at Knotfest Japan, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple.

When do Band-Maid 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begin as early as February 17. Presales for VIP packages and Artist begin February 13. Citi cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Band-Maid All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 1
to
Apr 2
Knotfest Japan
Knotfest Japan at Makuhari Messe
Makuhari Messe Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
May 14
Band-Maid
Band-Maid at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
May 15
Band-Maid
Band-Maid at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
May 18
to
May 21
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 19
Band-Maid
Band-Maid at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
May 21
Band-Maid
Band-Maid at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
May 22
Band-Maid
Band-Maid at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
May 24
Band-Maid
Band-Maid at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
May 25
to
May 28
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium
Historic Crew Stadium Columbus, OH

We recommend following Band-Maid on social media, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Band-Maid's Zumic artist page.

