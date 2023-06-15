View all results for 'alt'
Band of Horses Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows, opening for The Revivalists
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 15, 2023

Band of Horses have added 2023 tour dates.

The rockers' newly planned concerts are set in October at venues in the USA. The opening act on select dates will be Bella White. In July, Band of Horses head out on a North American tour opening for The Revivalists interspersed with their own headlining shows.

When do Band of Horses 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for Artists, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is THINGSAREGREAT. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Band of Horses Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Aug 10
The Revivalists, Band of Horses, and The Heavy Heavy at Prospect Park Bandshell
Prospect Park Bandshell Brooklyn, NY

Band of Horses All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 21
to
Jul 23
FairWell Festival at Deschutes County Fair
Deschutes County Fair Redmond, OR
Jul 28
The Revivalists, Band of Horses, and The Heavy Heavy at Chautauqua Amphitheater
Chautauqua Amphitheater Chautauqua, NY
Jul 29
The Revivalists and Band of Horses at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN
Jul 31
The Revivalists and Band of Horses at Frederik Meijer Gardens
Frederik Meijer Gardens Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 1
The Revivalists, Band of Horses, and The Heavy Heavy at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Aug 3
The Revivalists, Band of Horses, and The Heavy Heavy at Leach Ampitheater
Leach Ampitheater Oshkosh, WI
Aug 5
Band of Horses at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
Aug 6
The Revivalists, Band of Horses, and The Heavy Heavy at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH
Aug 8
The Revivalists and Band of Horses at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Aug 11
The Revivalists, Band of Horses, and The Heavy Heavy at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
Catbird Music Festival at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Aug 31
The Revivalists, Band of Horses, and The Heavy Heavy at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Sep 2
to
Sep 3
Bumbershoot at Seattle Center
Seattle Center Seattle, WA
Sep 4
Band of Horses at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Sep 6
The Revivalists, Band of Horses, and The Heavy Heavy at Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 7
The Revivalists and Band of Horses at Red Butte Garden
Red Butte Garden Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 9
The Revivalists, Band of Horses, and The Heavy Heavy at Petco Park
Petco Park San Diego, CA
Sep 10
The Revivalists, Band of Horses, and The Heavy Heavy at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Sep 11
Band of Horses and Griffin William Sherry at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Sep 13
Band of Horses and Griffin William Sherry at Mishawaka Amphitheatre
Mishawaka Amphitheatre Bellvue, CO
Sep 14
The Revivalists, Band of Horses, and The Heavy Heavy at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Sep 16
Band of Horses and Griffin William Sherry at Boulder Theater
Boulder Theater Boulder, CO
Sep 17
Band of Horses and Griffin William Sherry at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Sep 29
to
Oct 1
Mempho Fest at Radians Amphitheater - Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden
Radians Amphitheater - Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden Memphis, TN
Oct 1
Band of Horses and Bella White at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Oct 3
Band of Horses and Bella White at The Ritz Ybor
The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL
Oct 4
Band of Horses and Bella White at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 6
Band of Horses and Bella White at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Oct 7
to
Oct 8
Riverfront Revival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Oct 9
Band of Horses and Bella White at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 10
Band of Horses and Bella White at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 11
Band of Horses and Bella White at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Oct 13
Band of Horses and Bella White at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Oct 15
Band of Horses and Bella White at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Oct 17
Band of Horses and Bella White at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Oct 19
Band of Horses and Bella White at The Mill & Mine
The Mill & Mine Knoxville, TN
Oct 20
Band of Horses and Bella White at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC

For the most up-to-date information, follow Band of Horses on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more on Band of Horses, check out their Zumic artist page.

