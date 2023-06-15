Band of Horses Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Band of Horses have added 2023 tour dates.
The rockers' newly planned concerts are set in October at venues in the USA. The opening act on select dates will be Bella White. In July, Band of Horses head out on a North American tour opening for The Revivalists interspersed with their own headlining shows.
When do Band of Horses 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for Artists, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is THINGSAREGREAT. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Aug 10
Prospect Park Bandshell
Brooklyn, NY
Jul 21
to
Jul 23
Deschutes County Fair
Redmond, OR
Jul 28
Chautauqua Amphitheater
Chautauqua, NY
Jul 29
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jul 31
Frederik Meijer Gardens
Grand Rapids, MI
Aug 1
Riverside Theater - WI
Milwaukee, WI
Aug 3
Leach Ampitheater
Oshkosh, WI
Aug 6
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Cleveland, OH
Aug 8
Thompson’s Point
Portland, ME
Aug 11
Leader Bank Pavilion
Boston, MA
Aug 19
to
Aug 20
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel, NY
Aug 31
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Berkeley, CA
Sep 2
to
Sep 3
Seattle Center
Seattle, WA
Sep 4
Knitting Factory Spokane
Spokane, WA
Sep 6
Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 7
Red Butte Garden
Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 10
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Sep 11
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
Sep 13
Mishawaka Amphitheatre
Bellvue, CO
Sep 14
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Morrison, CO
Sep 16
Boulder Theater
Boulder, CO
Sep 29
to
Oct 1
Radians Amphitheater - Live at the Garden - Memphis Botanic Garden
Memphis, TN
Oct 1
Avondale Brewing Company
Birmingham, AL
Oct 4
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 6
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Oct 7
to
Oct 8
Riverfront Park
North Charleston, SC
Oct 9
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Oct 10
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Oct 11
Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak, MI
Oct 13
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Oct 17
The Fillmore - Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
Oct 19
The Mill & Mine
Knoxville, TN
Oct 20
Rabbit Rabbit
Asheville, NC
For the most up-to-date information, follow Band of Horses on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
