Band of Horses Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Band of Horses have added 2023 tour dates.

The rockers' newly planned concerts are set in October at venues in the USA. The opening act on select dates will be Bella White. In July, Band of Horses head out on a North American tour opening for The Revivalists interspersed with their own headlining shows.

When do Band of Horses 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 16. Presales are currently underway for Artists, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is THINGSAREGREAT. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Band of Horses All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Band of Horses on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more on Band of Horses, check out their Zumic artist page.