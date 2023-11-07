View all results for 'alt'
Band of Horses Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Acoustic and electric sets
Published November 7, 2023

Band of Horses announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are scheduled in January and February at venues across North America. For these new dates, the group will perform acoustic and electric sets during their shows. The tour includes a two-night run at Nashville's vaunted Ryman Auditorium.

When do Band of Horses 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WELLOKTHEN. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Band of Horses All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 29
Band of Horses at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Jan 30
Band of Horses at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Rescheduled
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Feb 1
Band of Horses at The Historic Theater at The Music Hall
The Historic Theater at The Music Hall Portsmouth, NH
Feb 2
Band of Horses at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Feb 3
Band of Horses at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Feb 5
Band of Horses at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Feb 6
Band of Horses at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Feb 8
Band of Horses at The Wellmont Theater
The Wellmont Theater Montclair, NJ
Feb 9
Band of Horses at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Feb 10
Band of Horses at Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Xcite Center at Parx Casino Bensalem, PA
Feb 12
Band of Horses at Roxian Theatre
Rescheduled
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Feb 14
Band of Horses at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 15
Band of Horses at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 17
Band of Horses at The Factory STL
The Factory STL Chesterfield, MO
Feb 18
Band of Horses at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO

For the most up-to-date information, follow Band of Horses on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more on Band of Horses, check out their Zumic artist page.

сomments
