Band of Horses Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Band of Horses announced 2024 tour dates.

New concerts are scheduled in January and February at venues across North America. For these new dates, the group will perform acoustic and electric sets during their shows. The tour includes a two-night run at Nashville's vaunted Ryman Auditorium.

When do Band of Horses 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is WELLOKTHEN. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BACKSTAGE, and the LN Mobile App. presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Band of Horses All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Band of Horses on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

