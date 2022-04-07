View all results for 'alt'
BANKS Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Serpentina' tour in North America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 7, 2022

Jillian Rose Banks — the pop vocalist otherwise known as BANKS — has announced 2022 tour dates that will be in conjunction with her upcoming album, Serpentina. The LP is scheduled for release on April 8.

The newly announced North American shows are planned from mid-July into August with opening acts Lauren Jauregui and / or Cautious Clay on select dates. The European leg is planned in September with Maeve on the bill. Over the next few months, BANKS will perform two headlining shows in her home state of California, as well as BottleRock Napa Valley, and Portugal's Rolling Loud Festival.

BANKS Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 27
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

BANKS All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 25
BANKS and Rae Khalil
BANKS and Rae Khalil at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
May 27
to
May 29
BottleRock Napa Valley
BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
May 27
BANKS and Rae Khalil
BANKS and Rae Khalil at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Rolling Loud Festival
Rolling Loud Festival at Praia da Rocha Beach
Praia da Rocha Beach Portimão, Faro District, Portugal
Jul 11
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Jul 13
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at South Side Music Hall at Gilley's
South Side Music Hall at Gilley's Dallas, TX
Jul 14
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Jul 16
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Jul 17
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Jul 19
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Jul 20
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Jul 22
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Jul 23
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at History
History Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 25
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jul 27
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jul 28
to
Jul 31
Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza 2022 at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Jul 28
BANKS, Lauren Jauregui, and Cautious Clay
BANKS, Lauren Jauregui, and Cautious Clay at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Aug 2
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Aug 3
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 5
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto
Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 7
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 8
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Aug 10
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Aug 11
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Aug 13
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Aug 15
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui
BANKS and Lauren Jauregui at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Sep 5
BANKS and Maeve
BANKS and Maeve at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Sep 7
BANKS and Maeve
BANKS and Maeve at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Sep 10
BANKS and Maeve
BANKS and Maeve at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Sep 11
BANKS and Maeve
BANKS and Maeve at Paradiso
Paradiso Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sep 13
BANKS and Maeve
BANKS and Maeve at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Sep 16
BANKS and Maeve
BANKS and Maeve at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 17
BANKS and Maeve
BANKS and Maeve at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Sep 19
BANKS and Maeve
BANKS and Maeve at O2 Institute Birmingham
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 20
BANKS and Maeve
BANKS and Maeve at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Sep 21
BANKS and Maeve
BANKS and Maeve at The Galvanizers Yard
The Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
When do BANKS 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as April 8. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is HOLDINGBACK. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ROADIE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following BANKS on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out BANKS' Zumic artist page.

