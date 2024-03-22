View all results for 'alt'
Barenaked Ladies Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Rocking out in the UK and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 22, 2024

Barenaked Ladies added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, In Flight. The opening act for these shows will be Toad the Wet Sprocket.

New shows are planned from September into November at music venues across North America. In April, Barenaked Ladies will head out on a tour through the UK and have a June date opening for Hootie & The Blowfish in Boston.

When do Barenaked Ladies 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Barenaked Ladies Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 1
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Brookville, NY

Barenaked Ladies All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 4
Barenaked Ladies at Bristol Beacon
Bristol Beacon Bristol , England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Barenaked Ladies at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 6
Barenaked Ladies at The Wulfrun at The Halls
The Wulfrun at The Halls Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Barenaked Ladies and Callum Beattie at Brighton Dome - Corn Exchange (Entrance 2)
Brighton Dome - Corn Exchange (Entrance 2) , United Kingdom
Apr 9
Barenaked Ladies at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Barenaked Ladies at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 12
Barenaked Ladies at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Barenaked Ladies at York Barbican Centre
York Barbican Centre York, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
Barenaked Ladies at Assembly Rooms
Assembly Rooms Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 25
Barenaked Ladies and Scott Helman at Meridian Centre
Meridian Centre St. Catharines, ON, Canada
May 11
Summerlark - Barenaked Ladies and Crenshaw Pentecostal at Bailey Park
Bailey Park Winston-Salem, NC
Jun 21
Hootie & The Blowfish, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain at Fenway Park
Fenway Park Boston, MA
Jun 22
Barenaked Ladies at Tropicana Showroom
Tropicana Showroom Atlantic City, NJ
Jul 13
Barenaked Ladies at Sylvan Cellars Event Center & Tasting Room
Sylvan Cellars Event Center & Tasting Room Rome City, IN
Jul 16
to
Jul 21
La Fête du Lac des Nations at Parc Jacques-Cartier
Parc Jacques-Cartier Sherbrooke, QC, Canada
Jul 20
Bathurst Hospitality Days at Coronation Park
Coronation Park Bathurst, NB, Canada
Sep 16
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Sep 17
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre
Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheatre Moorhead, MN
Sep 18
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
Sep 20
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Revel
Revel Albuquerque, NM
Sep 21
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Sunset Amphitheater
Sunset Amphitheater Colorado Springs, CO
Sep 22
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO
Sep 24
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Tulsa Theater
Tulsa Theater Tulsa, OK
Sep 25
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Sep 27
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Rivers Casino Event Center at The Rivers Casino
Rivers Casino Event Center at The Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 27
to
Sep 29
Oceans Calling Festival at OC Inlet
OC Inlet Ocean City, MD
Sep 28
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Charles Town, WV
Oct 1
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Brookville, NY
Oct 2
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Kodak Center
Kodak Center Rochester, NY
Oct 4
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at French Lick Resort
French Lick Resort French Lick, IN
Oct 4
to
Oct 6
Rock The Locks Music Festival at Rock the Locks Music Festival Entrance
Rock the Locks Music Festival Entrance Umatilla, OR
Oct 17
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Township Auditorium
Township Auditorium Columbia, SC
Oct 18
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Asheville Asheville, NC
Oct 19
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Oct 21
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL
Oct 22
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall
Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall Fort Myers, FL
Oct 23
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at The Sound (FL)
The Sound (FL) Clearwater, FL
Oct 25
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Macon City Auditorium
Macon City Auditorium Macon, GA
Oct 26
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Beau Rivage Theatre
Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi, MS
Oct 27
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Oct 29
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Stephens Auditorium
Stephens Auditorium Ames, IA
Oct 30
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Mayo Civic Center Arena
Mayo Civic Center Arena Rochester, MN
Nov 1
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Nov 2
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts
Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts Salina, KS
Nov 3
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Washington Pavilion - Complex
Washington Pavilion - Complex Sioux Falls, SD
Nov 6
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Symphony Hall At DECC
Symphony Hall At DECC Duluth, MN
Nov 7
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Overture Hall
Overture Hall Madison, WI
Nov 8
Barenaked Ladies and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI

For the most up-to-date information, follow Barenaked Ladies on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Barenaked Ladies Zumic artist page.

