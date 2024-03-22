Barenaked Ladies Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket On-Sale Info

Barenaked Ladies added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their most recent album, In Flight. The opening act for these shows will be Toad the Wet Sprocket.

New shows are planned from September into November at music venues across North America. In April, Barenaked Ladies will head out on a tour through the UK and have a June date opening for Hootie & The Blowfish in Boston.

When do Barenaked Ladies 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Barenaked Ladies on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

