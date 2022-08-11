Barenaked Ladies Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Barenaked Ladies have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The pop-rockers resume touring later this month in their homeland of Canada and the USA with opening acts Odds, Sam Roberts Band, King of Foxes, Kim Mitchell, Gin Blossoms, and / or Toad the Wet Sprocket on select dates. The newly planned shows are set in October and November. 2022 has been a busy year on the road for Barenaked Ladies as they have performed over 45 shows so far and have a dozen more ahead.

Barenaked Ladies All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Barenaked Ladies 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is B1Ns4oE22. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Barenaked Ladies on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the group released a studio album called Detour de Force. For more, check out the Barenaked Ladies Zumic artist page.