Barenaked Ladies Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in Canada and USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 11, 2022

Barenaked Ladies have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The pop-rockers resume touring later this month in their homeland of Canada and the USA with opening acts Odds, Sam Roberts Band, King of Foxes, Kim Mitchell, Gin Blossoms, and / or Toad the Wet Sprocket on select dates. The newly planned shows are set in October and November. 2022 has been a busy year on the road for Barenaked Ladies as they have performed over 45 shows so far and have a dozen more ahead.

Barenaked Ladies All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 18
Barenaked Ladies and Odds
Barenaked Ladies and Odds at Delta Bessborough Gardens
Delta Bessborough Gardens Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 19
Barenaked Ladies
Barenaked Ladies at The Badlands Amphitheatre
The Badlands Amphitheatre Drumheller, AB, Canada
Aug 20
Barenaked Ladies
Barenaked Ladies at Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
Grey Eagle Resort and Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 21
Barenaked Ladies, Sam Roberts Band, and King of Foxes
Barenaked Ladies, Sam Roberts Band, and King of Foxes at Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield
Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 23
Barenaked Ladies and Kim Mitchell
Barenaked Ladies and Kim Mitchell at PNE Amphitheatre
PNE Amphitheatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 29
Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, and Toad the Wet Sprocket
Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Riverbend Music Center
Rescheduled
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Aug 30
Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, and Toad the Wet Sprocket
Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms, and Toad the Wet Sprocket at Budweiser Stage
Rescheduled
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 4
Barenaked Ladies
Barenaked Ladies at Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre
Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre Palmer, AK
Oct 1
Barenaked Ladies
Barenaked Ladies at Morris Performing Arts Center
Morris Performing Arts Center South Bend, IN
Oct 2
Barenaked Ladies
Barenaked Ladies at Embassy Theatre
Embassy Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Nov 4
Barenaked Ladies
Barenaked Ladies at Revel Ovation Hall
Revel Ovation Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Nov 5
Barenaked Ladies
Barenaked Ladies at Rivers Casino Events
Rivers Casino Events Pittsburgh, PA
When do Barenaked Ladies 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is B1Ns4oE22. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Barenaked Ladies on social media and signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, the group released a studio album called Detour de Force. For more, check out the Barenaked Ladies Zumic artist page.

Barenaked Ladies
genres
Alt Rock Folk Rock Pop Rock
