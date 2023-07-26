Barns Courtney Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English musician Barns Courtney has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with his song "Supernatural," 31 new concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in October and November. According to promo material, the dates are being billed as a world tour, although only shows in the USA have been scheduled. In November, Barns has a festival performance in Mexico.

When do Barns Courtney 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SUPERNATURAL. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Barns Courtney All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Barns Courtney on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

