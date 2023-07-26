View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Barns Courtney Plans 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 26, 2023

English musician Barns Courtney has announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed in conjunction with his song "Supernatural," 31 new concerts are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in October and November. According to promo material, the dates are being billed as a world tour, although only shows in the USA have been scheduled. In November, Barns has a festival performance in Mexico.

When do Barns Courtney 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 28. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardmember, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is SUPERNATURAL. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is LEGEND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Barns Courtney Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 17
Barns Courtney at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Oct 20
Barns Courtney at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ

Barns Courtney All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 1
Barns Courtney at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Oct 2
Barns Courtney at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Oct 3
Barns Courtney at Louis' Pub
Louis' Pub Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Oct 5
Barns Courtney at Park Theatre
Park Theatre Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Oct 6
Barns Courtney at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Oct 7
Barns Courtney at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Oct 9
Barns Courtney at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Oct 10
Barns Courtney at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 11
Barns Courtney at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Oct 13
Barns Courtney at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Oct 14
Barns Courtney at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Oct 16
Barns Courtney at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Oct 17
Barns Courtney at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Oct 20
Barns Courtney at The Stone Pony
The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ
Oct 21
Barns Courtney at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Oct 23
Barns Courtney at Howard Theatre
Howard Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 24
Barns Courtney at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Oct 26
Barns Courtney at Terminal West
Terminal West Atlanta, GA
Oct 27
Barns Courtney at Jack Rabbits
Jack Rabbits Jacksonville, FL
Oct 28
Barns Courtney at The Abbey
The Abbey Orlando, FL
Oct 30
Barns Courtney at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Nov 1
Barns Courtney at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Nov 2
Barns Courtney at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Nov 3
Barns Courtney at The Granada
The Granada Lawrence, KS
Nov 5
Barns Courtney at Gothic Theatre
Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO
Nov 8
Barns Courtney at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Nov 9
Barns Courtney at Capital Ballroom
Capital Ballroom Victoria, BC, Canada
Nov 10
Barns Courtney at Rickshaw Theatre
Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 12
Barns Courtney at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Nov 14
Barns Courtney at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Nov 15
Barns Courtney at The Roxy Theatre
The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA
Nov 17
to
Nov 19
Corona Capital at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez
Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez Iztacalco, CDMX, Mexico

For the most up-to-date information, follow Barns Courtney on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Barns Courtney Zumic artist page.

1
163
artists
Barns Courtney
genres
Alt Rock Blues Rock Folk-pop Indie Rock Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Barns Courtney
Barns Courtney
Oct
17
Barns Courtney
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart