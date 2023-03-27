Barry Manilow Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

As he approaches his 80th birthday this year, Barry Manilow has added tour dates for 2023. This brings his total number of upcoming shows to 53.

Five newly planned concerts are set for Radio City Music Hall in New York City from May 31 to June 4. Barry is currently holding a Las Vegas residency at the Westgate Resort & Casino into late May and will pick back up from June into December.

When do Barry Manilow 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. American Express / Chase cardmembers and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BMIFC23. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Barry Manilow All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Barry Manilow on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

