Barry Manilow Adds 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Las Vegas and New York City residencies
by Francesco Marano

Published March 27, 2023

As he approaches his 80th birthday this year, Barry Manilow has added tour dates for 2023. This brings his total number of upcoming shows to 53.

Five newly planned concerts are set for Radio City Music Hall in New York City from May 31 to June 4. Barry is currently holding a Las Vegas residency at the Westgate Resort & Casino into late May and will pick back up from June into December.

When do Barry Manilow 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 31. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. American Express / Chase cardmembers and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BMIFC23. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD and 541712 for Chase, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Barry Manilow Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Barry Manilow All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 30
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Mar 31
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 1
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 13
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 14
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 15
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 20
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 21
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 22
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
May 18
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
May 19
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
May 20
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
May 25
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
May 26
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
May 27
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
May 31
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 1
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 2
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 3
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 4
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jun 8
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 9
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 10
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 15
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 16
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 17
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 13
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 14
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 15
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 20
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 21
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 22
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Sep 14
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Sep 15
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Sep 16
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 12
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 13
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 14
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 19
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 20
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 21
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 9
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 10
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 11
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 16
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 17
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 18
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 30
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 1
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 2
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 7
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 9
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Barry Manilow on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Barry Manilow's Zumic artist page.

Send Feedback
