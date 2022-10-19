View all results for 'alt'
Barry Manilow Extends 2022-2023 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

73 more shows at the Westgate Resort & Casino
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 19, 2022

This week, legendary performer Barry Manilow added concert dates to his MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! residency.

Fifty-eight shows have been added at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, bringing the total number of upcoming Barry Manilow dates to 73. The newly scheduled dates start in February and extend into December of 2023.

When do Barry Manilow 2022-2023 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins October 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Ticketmaster. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MANDY. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Barry Manilow All Tour Dates and Tickets

Oct 20
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 21
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 10
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 11
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 12
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 17
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 18
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 19
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 1
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 2
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 3
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 9
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 10
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Feb 16
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Feb 17
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Feb 18
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Feb 23
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Feb 24
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Feb 25
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Mar 23
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Mar 24
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Mar 25
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Mar 30
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Mar 31
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 1
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 13
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 14
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 15
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 20
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 21
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Apr 22
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
May 18
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
May 19
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
May 20
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
May 25
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
May 26
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
May 27
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 8
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 9
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 10
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 15
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 16
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jun 17
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 13
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 14
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 15
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 20
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 21
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Jul 22
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Sep 14
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Sep 15
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Sep 16
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 12
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 13
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 14
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 19
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 20
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Oct 21
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 9
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 10
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 11
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 16
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 17
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 18
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Nov 30
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 1
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 2
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 7
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 8
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV
Dec 9
Barry Manilow
Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Barry Manilow on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Barry Manilow's Zumic artist page.

