Barry Manilow Extends 2022-2023 Las Vegas Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, legendary performer Barry Manilow added concert dates to his MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! residency.

Fifty-eight shows have been added at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, bringing the total number of upcoming Barry Manilow dates to 73. The newly scheduled dates start in February and extend into December of 2023.

When do Barry Manilow 2022-2023 Las Vegas tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins October 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, and Ticketmaster. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is MANDY. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Barry Manilow All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Barry Manilow on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

