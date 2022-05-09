View all results for 'alt'
Barry Manilow Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Bringing the Hits in the USA and UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 9, 2022

At 78 years young, Barry Manilow continues to perform for fans around the world. This week, the NYC native added tour dates to his schedule, billed as Manilow: Hits 2022. With 13 platinum albums and over 50 songs on the Adult Contemporary Chart, he's got plenty of hits to choose from.

The newly announced shows are set in August at large-scale arenas in the Northeast United States with opening act Dave Koz. Previously, Barry announced a Las Vegas residency beginning later this month and the singer plans to tour through the United Kingdom in June.

When do Barry Manilow 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 13. Presales for American Express cardholders is currently underway. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is FINALE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Aug 5
Barry Manilow and Dave Koz
Barry Manilow and Dave Koz at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Aug 6
Barry Manilow and Dave Koz
Barry Manilow and Dave Koz at UBS Arena - Belmont Park
UBS Arena - Belmont Park Elmont, NY

We recommend following Barry Manilow on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Barry Manilow's Zumic artist page.

Barry Manilow
Singer-Songwriter Soft Rock
Barry Manilow
