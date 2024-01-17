Bas Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Bas announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re Fucked Up, new concerts are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in March and April. Bas is also included on J. Cole's Dreamville festival in North Carolina.

When do Bas 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is fiends. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bas on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

