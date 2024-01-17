View all results for 'alt'
Bas Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

24 shows for Sudanese-American rapper
Francesco Marano

Published January 17, 2024

This week, Bas announced 2024 tour dates.

In conjunction with his new album, We Only Talk About Real Shit When We’re Fucked Up, new concerts are scheduled at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast in March and April. Bas is also included on J. Cole's Dreamville festival in North Carolina.

When do Bas 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, and Ticketmaster. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is fiends. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bas Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 9
Bas at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY

Bas All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 3
Bas at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Mar 4
Bas at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Mar 5
Bas at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 8
Bas at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Mar 10
Bas at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Mar 11
Bas at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Mar 12
Bas at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Mar 13
Bas at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Mar 16
Bas at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Mar 17
Bas at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Mar 18
Bas at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Mar 21
Bas at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 22
Bas at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Mar 24
Bas at Varsity Theater
Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN
Mar 25
Bas at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Mar 27
Bas at Phoenix Concert Theatre
Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 28
Bas at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Mar 30
Bas at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 31
Bas at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 1
Bas at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Apr 2
Bas at Theatre of Living Arts
Theatre of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA
Apr 4
Bas at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Apr 6
to
Apr 7
Dreamville Fest at Dorothea Dix Park
Dorothea Dix Park Raleigh, NC
For the most up-to-date information, follow Bas on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Bas Zumic artist page.

