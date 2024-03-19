Bashfortheworld Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Up-and-coming hip-hop artist Bashfortheworld announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Mundo.

Billed as From Dallas With Love, twenty-three new shows are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast from late April into late May. According to a press release, this will be the Texas native's first headlining tour.

When do Bashfortheworld 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin March 20. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bashfortheworld Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Bashfortheworld at Gramercy Theatre Gramercy Theatre New York, NY buy tickets

Bashfortheworld All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bashfortheworld on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bashfortheworld's Zumic artist page.