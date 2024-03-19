View all results for 'alt'
Bashfortheworld Plans 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'From Dallas With Love' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 19, 2024

Up-and-coming hip-hop artist Bashfortheworld announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Mundo.

Billed as From Dallas With Love, twenty-three new shows are planned at mid-sized North American venues coast to coast from late April into late May. According to a press release, this will be the Texas native's first headlining tour.

When do Bashfortheworld 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 22. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio begin March 20. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

May 19
Bashfortheworld at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

Bashfortheworld All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 26
Bashfortheworld at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Apr 28
Bashfortheworld at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
May 1
Bashfortheworld at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
May 2
Bashfortheworld at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
May 3
Bashfortheworld at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
May 5
Bashfortheworld at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6
Bashfortheworld at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
May 8
Bashfortheworld at Cervantes' Other Side
Cervantes' Other Side Denver, CO
May 10
Bashfortheworld at Empire Garage
Empire Garage Austin, TX
May 11
Bashfortheworld at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
May 12
Bashfortheworld at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
May 15
Bashfortheworld at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
May 16
Bashfortheworld at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
May 17
Bashfortheworld at Union Stage
Union Stage Washington, DC
May 18
Bashfortheworld at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 21
Bashfortheworld at The Axis Club Theatre
The Axis Club Theatre Toronto, ON, Canada
May 22
Bashfortheworld at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
May 23
BashfortheWorld at Avondale Music Hall
Avondale Music Hall Chicago, IL
May 24
Bashfortheworld at recordBar
recordBar Kansas City, MO
May 26
Bashfortheworld at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
May 28
Bashfortheworld at 11:11 EP TX
11:11 EP TX El Paso, TX
May 31
Bashfortheworld at South Side Ballroom
South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bashfortheworld on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bashfortheworld's Zumic artist page.

