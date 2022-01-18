Bastille Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English pop-rock band Bastille have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.
The rock band is scheduled to return to the road in Europe later this month. The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues in May and June. The concerts will be in conjunction with Bastille's upcoming album, Give Me The Future. The album — scheduled for release on February 4 — is the band's first since 2019's Doom Days. Bastille also have a handful of festival appearances lined up for this summer in Europe and America.
When do Bastille 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is futureinc or GIVEMETHEFUTURE. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Bastille Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Bastille All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 27
Picturedrome Holmfirth
Holmfirth, England, United Kingdom
Feb 2
Hackney Arts Centre
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 5
Queen's Hall
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 6
Fat Sams
Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 7
Blitz Venue & Nightclub
Preston, England, United Kingdom
Feb 8
The Wardrobe
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Feb 9
The Level Nottingham
Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 11
The Fleece
City of Bristol, United Kingdom
Feb 12
Chalk
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 13
The Brook
Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 14
PRYZM Kingston
Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Mar 31
Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 1
Bonus Arena
Hull, England, United Kingdom
Apr 3
Forest National
Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 5
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 7
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 10
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 11
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Apr 14
02 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
02 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Brighton Centre
The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
May 15
The Jones Assembly
Oklahoma City, OK
May 17
Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa, AZ
May 18
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
May 20
YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park
Inglewood, CA
May 21
Vina Robles Amphitheater
Paso Robles, CA
May 23
Keller Auditorium
Portland, OR
May 24
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
May 25
KettleHouse Amphitheater
Bonner-West Riverside, MT
May 28
Palace Theatre
Saint Paul, MN
May 29
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
May 31
The Factory - Chesterfield
Chesterfield, MO
Jun 3
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 8
Roadrunner Boston
Boston, MA
Jun 10
Masonic Temple Theatre
Detroit, MI
Jun 11
to
Jun 12
MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park
Indianapolis, IN
Jun 11
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Jun 14
College Street Music Hall
New Haven, CT
Jun 15
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Aug 10
to
Aug 14
Cornwall, UK
Cornwall, England, United Kingdom
Aug 10
to
Aug 15
Óbuda Island
Budapest, Hungary
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Bramham Park
LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Reading Festival
Reading, England, United Kingdom
Sep 2
to
Sep 11
Park of the Athletes
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
We recommend following Bastille on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
