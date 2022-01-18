View all results for 'alt'
Bastille Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' through Europe & North America
Published January 18, 2022

English pop-rock band Bastille have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The rock band is scheduled to return to the road in Europe later this month. The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues in May and June. The concerts will be in conjunction with Bastille's upcoming album, Give Me The Future. The album — scheduled for release on February 4 — is the band's first since 2019's Doom Days. Bastille also have a handful of festival appearances lined up for this summer in Europe and America.

When do Bastille 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is futureinc or GIVEMETHEFUTURE. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bastille Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Bastille All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 27
Bastille
Bastille at Picturedrome Holmfirth
Picturedrome Holmfirth Holmfirth, England, United Kingdom
Feb 2
BRITs Week 2022: Bastille
BRITs Week 2022: Bastille at Hackney Arts Centre
Hackney Arts Centre London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 5
Bastille
Bastille at Queen's Hall
Queen's Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 6
Bastille
Bastille at Fat Sams
Fat Sams Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom
Feb 7
Bastille
Bastille at Blitz Venue & Nightclub
Blitz Venue & Nightclub Preston, England, United Kingdom
Feb 8
Bastille
Bastille at The Wardrobe
The Wardrobe Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Feb 9
Bastille
Bastille at The Level Nottingham
The Level Nottingham Nottingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 11
Bastille
Bastille at The Fleece
The Fleece City of Bristol, United Kingdom
Feb 12
Bastille
Bastille at Chalk
Chalk Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 13
Bastille
Bastille at The Brook
The Brook Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 14
Bastille
Bastille at PRYZM Kingston
PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, England, United Kingdom
Mar 31
Bastille
Bastille at Bournemouth International Centre
Bournemouth International Centre Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 1
Bastille
Bastille at Bonus Arena
Bonus Arena Hull, England, United Kingdom
Apr 3
Bastille
Bastille at Forest National
Forest National Bruxelles, Belgium
Apr 5
Bastille
Bastille at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Apr 7
Bastille
Bastille at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 8
Bastille
Bastille at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Apr 10
Bastille
Bastille at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 11
Bastille
Bastille at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Apr 13
Bastille
Bastille at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, United Kingdom
Apr 14
Bastille
Bastille at 02 Academy Birmingham
02 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 15
Bastille
Bastille at 02 Academy Birmingham
02 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Apr 17
Bastille
Bastille at Plymouth Pavilions
Plymouth Pavilions Plymouth, England, United Kingdom
Apr 18
Bastille
Bastille at Brighton Centre
Brighton Centre The City of Brighton and Hove, England, United Kingdom
May 14
Bastille
Bastille at Graceland
Graceland Memphis, TN
May 15
Bastille
Bastille at The Jones Assembly
The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK
May 17
Bastille
Bastille at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
May 18
Bastille
Bastille at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
May 20
Bastille
Bastille at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park
YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park Inglewood, CA
May 21
Bastille
Bastille at Vina Robles Amphitheater
Vina Robles Amphitheater Paso Robles, CA
May 23
Bastille
Bastille at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
May 24
Bastille
Bastille at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
May 25
Bastille
Bastille at KettleHouse Amphitheater
KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner-West Riverside, MT
May 28
Bastille
Bastille at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
May 29
Bastille
Bastille at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
May 31
Bastille
Bastille at The Factory - Chesterfield
The Factory - Chesterfield Chesterfield, MO
Jun 1
Bastille
Bastille at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Jun 3
Bastille
Bastille at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 5
Bastille
Bastille at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Jun 7
Bastille
Bastille at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
Jun 8
Bastille
Bastille at Roadrunner Boston
Roadrunner Boston Boston, MA
Jun 10
Bastille
Bastille at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 11
to
Jun 12
WonderRoad Festival
WonderRoad Festival at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park
MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park Indianapolis, IN
Jun 11
Bastille
Bastille at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Jun 14
Bastille
Bastille at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jun 15
Bastille
Bastille at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 17
Bastille
Bastille at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Aug 10
to
Aug 14
Boardmasters Festival
Boardmasters Festival at Cornwall, UK
Cornwall, UK Cornwall, England, United Kingdom
Aug 10
to
Aug 15
Sziget Festival
Sziget Festival at Óbuda Island
Óbuda Island Budapest, Hungary
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Leeds Festival 2022
Leeds Festival 2022 at Bramham Park
Bramham Park LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Reading Festival 2022
Reading Festival 2022 at Reading Festival
Reading Festival Reading, England, United Kingdom
Sep 2
to
Sep 11
Rock In Rio
Rock In Rio at Park of the Athletes
Park of the Athletes Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

We recommend following Bastille on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Bastille's Zumic artist page.

Send Feedback
image for artist Bastille
Bastille
