Bastille Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

English pop-rock band Bastille have added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The rock band is scheduled to return to the road in Europe later this month. The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues in May and June. The concerts will be in conjunction with Bastille's upcoming album, Give Me The Future. The album — scheduled for release on February 4 — is the band's first since 2019's Doom Days. Bastille also have a handful of festival appearances lined up for this summer in Europe and America.

When do Bastille 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages and fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is futureinc or GIVEMETHEFUTURE. The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bastille Tour Dates and Tickets Near You Bastille Bastille at Terminal 5 Terminal 5 New York, NY buy tickets

Bastille All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Bastille on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Bastille's Zumic artist page.