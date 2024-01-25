View all results for 'alt'
Bayside Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows with Finch, Armor For Sleep, Winona Fighter
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 25, 2024

NYC-based punk band Bayside have announced their first leg of 2024 tour dates, billed as The Worse Things Than Being Alive Tour.

Twenty-five new concerts are planned from early April into May at venues across the USA. Joining the lineup as the opening acts will be Finch, Armor For Sleep, and Winona Fighter. Bayside also have festival performances at Phase Fest and When We Were Young.

Bayside Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 4
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
May 4
Bayside, Finch, and Armor for Sleep at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY

Bayside All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 3
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Apr 4
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Apr 5
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
Apr 6
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 7
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 9
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Apr 10
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 12
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 13
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX
Apr 14
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 16
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 17
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Apr 19
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Apr 20
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Apr 21
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at The UC Theatre
The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
Apr 23
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Apr 24
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
Apr 26
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 27
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Apr 29
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Apr 30
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at Bogart's
Bogart's Cincinnati, OH
May 1
Bayside, Finch, Armor for Sleep, and Winona Fighter at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
May 3
Bayside, Finch, and Armor for Sleep at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
May 4
Bayside, Finch, and Armor for Sleep at Terminal 5
Terminal 5 New York, NY
May 5
Bayside, Finch, and Armor for Sleep at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Jun 2
Phase Fest at Legends Field
Legends Field Kansas City, KS
Oct 19
to
Oct 20
When We Were Young at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV
When do Bayside 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bayside on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to their new song, "Castaway." For more, check out Bayside's Zumic artist page.

