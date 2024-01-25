Bayside Share 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

NYC-based punk band Bayside have announced their first leg of 2024 tour dates, billed as The Worse Things Than Being Alive Tour.

Twenty-five new concerts are planned from early April into May at venues across the USA. Joining the lineup as the opening acts will be Finch, Armor For Sleep, and Winona Fighter. Bayside also have festival performances at Phase Fest and When We Were Young.

Bayside All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Bayside 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bayside on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Listen to their new song, "Castaway." For more, check out Bayside's Zumic artist page.