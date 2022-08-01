View all results for 'alt'
Bazzi Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Infinite Dream' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 1, 2022

Singer-songwriter Bazzi has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Infinite Dream, which is set for release on September 16.

The newly planned concerts are set across North American venues coast to coast in October and November. This year will mark Bazzi's most extensive touring schedule since 2018.

When do Bazzi 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin August 2. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is INFINITE2022. For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oct 17
Bazzi
Bazzi at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 18
Bazzi
Bazzi at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Oct 19
Bazzi
Bazzi at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Oct 22
Bazzi
Bazzi at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Oct 23
Bazzi
Bazzi at Revolution Live
Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, FL
Oct 25
Bazzi
Bazzi at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Oct 27
Bazzi
Bazzi at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Oct 29
Bazzi
Bazzi at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Oct 30
Bazzi
Bazzi at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Nov 1
Bazzi
Bazzi at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 3
Bazzi
Bazzi at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 4
Bazzi
Bazzi at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Nov 6
Bazzi
Bazzi at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 9
Bazzi
Bazzi at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Nov 14
Bazzi
Bazzi at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
Nov 15
Bazzi
Bazzi at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Bazzi on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music videos for "Miss America" and "I Like That." For more, check out Bazzi's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Bazzi
Bazzi
Oct
29
Bazzi
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
