Bazzi Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Bazzi has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Infinite Dream, which is set for release on September 16.

The newly planned concerts are set across North American venues coast to coast in October and November. This year will mark Bazzi's most extensive touring schedule since 2018.

When do Bazzi 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 5. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin August 2. Spotify, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is INFINITE2022. For the Citi presale you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Bazzi on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's email newsletter and social media, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music videos for "Miss America" and "I Like That." For more, check out Bazzi's Zumic artist page.