Beabadoobee Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Beabadoobee has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule. In conjunction with her recently released album, Beatopia, the newly planned dates are set at North American venues from October through December with opening act Lowertown.
After a performance at the Newport Folk Festival, the Filipino-British artist will open a handful of shows for Bleachers this month in the USA and Canada. During the summer, she has a number of festival performances in Europe before headlining events in New Zealand, Australia, and England.
When do Beabadoobee 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is BEA2022. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Jul 26
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Oct 28
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Fort Adams State Park
Newport, RI
Jul 22
Thompson’s Point
Portland, ME
Jul 26
Radio City Music Hall
New York, NY
Jul 27
Artpark Amphitheatre
Lewiston, NY
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Parc Jean-Drapeau
Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 29
Brewery Ommegang
Cooperstown, NY
Aug 10
to
Aug 15
Óbuda Island
Budapest, Hungary
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Slottsskogen
Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Aug 20
to
Aug 21
ZOZO Marine Stadium
Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 20
to
Aug 21
Maishima Sports Island
Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Aug 25
to
Aug 28
Parc de Saint-Cloud
Saint-Cloud, Île-de-France, France
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Bramham Park
LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Reading Festival
Reading, England, United Kingdom
Sep 2
to
Sep 4
Stradbally Hall
Stradbally, County Laois, Ireland
Sep 3
to
Sep 4
Olympiapark München
München, BY, Germany
Sep 7
The Powerstation
Auckland, New Zealand
Sep 9
Enmore Theatre
Newtown, NSW, Australia
Sep 10
Forum Melbourne
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Sep 11
The Tivoli
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Oct 4
3Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Oct 5
Ulster Hall
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Oct 7
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
The Nick Rayns LCR
Norwich, Norfolk, United Kingdom
Oct 10
Rock City
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Oct 11
NX
Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 13
Manchester Academy
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 14
The Foundry
Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Oct 15
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Chalk
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Engine Rooms
Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
O2 Academy Brixton
London, United Kingdom
Oct 25
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Oct 28
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Oct 29
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 31
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
Nov 1
Underbelly Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
Nov 2
Jannus Live
Glen Saint Mary, FL
Nov 5
Republic NOLA
New Orleans, LA
Nov 6
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Nov 7
Granada Theater
Dallas, TX
Nov 10
Sunshine Theater
Albuquerque, NM
Nov 11
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 12
The Novo By Microsoft
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 14
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Nov 15
Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Nov 21
Moore Theatre
Seattle, WA
Nov 22
Commodore Ballroom
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nov 23
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Nov 25
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 26
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Nov 28
First Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
Nov 29
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Dec 1
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 2
Club Soda
Montréal, QC, Canada
We recommend following Beabadoobee on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.
Check out the music video for her new song, "Sunny Day."