Beabadoobee Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Beabadoobee has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule. In conjunction with her recently released album, Beatopia, the newly planned dates are set at North American venues from October through December with opening act Lowertown.

After a performance at the Newport Folk Festival, the Filipino-British artist will open a handful of shows for Bleachers this month in the USA and Canada. During the summer, she has a number of festival performances in Europe before headlining events in New Zealand, Australia, and England.

When do Beabadoobee 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BEA2022. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

