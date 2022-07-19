View all results for 'alt'
Beabadoobee Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring England, America, Oceania, Opening for Bleachers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 19, 2022

Beabadoobee has added 2022 tour dates to her schedule. In conjunction with her recently released album, Beatopia, the newly planned dates are set at North American venues from October through December with opening act Lowertown.

After a performance at the Newport Folk Festival, the Filipino-British artist will open a handful of shows for Bleachers this month in the USA and Canada. During the summer, she has a number of festival performances in Europe before headlining events in New Zealand, Australia, and England.

When do Beabadoobee 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as July 22. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BEA2022. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Beabadoobee All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 22
to
Jul 24
Newport Folk Festival
Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park
Fort Adams State Park Newport, RI
Jul 22
Bleachers and Beabadoobee
Bleachers and Beabadoobee at Thompson’s Point
Thompson’s Point Portland, ME
Jul 26
Bleachers and Beabadoobee
Bleachers and Beabadoobee at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jul 27
Bleachers and Beabadoobee
Bleachers and Beabadoobee at Artpark Amphitheatre
Artpark Amphitheatre Lewiston, NY
Jul 29
to
Jul 31
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Parc Jean-Drapeau Montréal, QC, Canada
Jul 29
Bleachers and Beabadoobee
Bleachers and Beabadoobee at Brewery Ommegang
Brewery Ommegang Cooperstown, NY
Aug 9
to
Aug 13
Øyafestivalen
Øyafestivalen at Tøyenparken
Tøyenparken Oslo, Norway
Aug 10
to
Aug 15
Sziget Festival
Sziget Festival at Óbuda Island
Óbuda Island Budapest, Hungary
Aug 11
to
Aug 13
Way Out West Festival
Way Out West Festival at Slottsskogen
Slottsskogen Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County, Sweden
Aug 20
to
Aug 21
Summer Sonic (Tokyo)
Summer Sonic (Tokyo) at ZOZO Marine Stadium
ZOZO Marine Stadium Chiba-shi, Chiba-ken, Japan
Aug 20
to
Aug 21
Summer Sonic (Osaka)
Summer Sonic (Osaka) at Maishima Sports Island
Maishima Sports Island Ōsaka-shi, Ōsaka-fu, Japan
Aug 23
to
Aug 27
Zürich Openair
Zürich Openair at Zürich, Switzerland
Zürich, Switzerland
Aug 25
to
Aug 28
Rock en Seine Music Festival
Rock en Seine Music Festival at Parc de Saint-Cloud
Parc de Saint-Cloud Saint-Cloud, Île-de-France, France
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Leeds Festival
Leeds Festival at Bramham Park
Bramham Park LS23, England, United Kingdom
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Reading Festival
Reading Festival at Reading Festival
Reading Festival Reading, England, United Kingdom
Sep 2
to
Sep 4
Electric Picnic
Electric Picnic at Stradbally Hall
Stradbally Hall Stradbally, County Laois, Ireland
Sep 3
to
Sep 4
Superbloom Festival
Superbloom Festival at Olympiapark München
Olympiapark München München, BY, Germany
Sep 7
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Sep 9
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia
Sep 10
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at Forum Melbourne
Forum Melbourne Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Sep 11
beabadoobee and Molly Payton
beabadoobee and Molly Payton at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Oct 4
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Oct 5
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at Ulster Hall
Ulster Hall Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 8
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at The Nick Rayns LCR
The Nick Rayns LCR Norwich, Norfolk, United Kingdom
Oct 10
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at Rock City
Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Oct 11
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at NX
NX Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Oct 13
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 14
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at The Foundry
The Foundry Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Oct 15
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at Chalk
Chalk Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 18
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at Engine Rooms
Engine Rooms Southampton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Oct 28
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Oct 29
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Oct 31
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Nov 1
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Underbelly Jacksonville
Underbelly Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
Nov 2
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL
Nov 3
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Nov 5
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Republic NOLA
Republic NOLA New Orleans, LA
Nov 6
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 7
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Nov 8
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Nov 10
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Sunshine Theater
Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM
Nov 11
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Nov 12
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA
Nov 14
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Nov 15
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Regency Ballroom
Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA
Nov 21
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Moore Theatre
Moore Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 22
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nov 23
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Nov 25
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 26
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Nov 28
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Nov 29
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Dec 1
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Dec 2
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
Dec 3
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Dec 4
Beabadoobee and Lowertown
Beabadoobee and Lowertown at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA

We recommend following Beabadoobee on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Check out the music video for her new song, "Sunny Day." For more, check out Beabadoobee's Zumic artist page.

Beabadoobee
Alt Rock bedroom pop Folk-pop Indie Pop Indie Rock
Beabadoobee
