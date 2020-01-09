Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing Set 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing have planned 2020 co-headlining tour dates.

Seven new shows are planned for May in New York, Illinois, Texas, and California. With both bands celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut LPs, they will each be performing those albums in full during their sets. Beach Fossils left a comment about the new shows in a Facebook post:

Nearly 10 years ago both of our debut albums were released into the world. Over the years we’ve been through a lot together, written music together and shared many good times.... but for some reason, we never got a chance to tour together. Finally, after all this time, Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing are hitting the road together! To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of our debut records, we’ll both be performing our first albums all the way through, plus a few special surprises. I can’t fully express how exciting this is for me. These shows are going to be really fkn special. See you there!

Beach Fossils have their own tour scheduled from January to February, and Wild Nothing have an otherwise empty schedule.

Wild Nothing All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing 2020 tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 10. Presales are currently underway for American Express cardmembers.

AmEx cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following both bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

On January 31, Wild Nothing will release an album titled Laughing Gas.

