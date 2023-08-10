Beach Fossils Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New York group Beach Fossils have added 2023 tour dates.
The band is currently on tour in the western section of the country opening for Post Malone. The newly scheduled concerts are planned at North American venues coast to coast in October and November. The opening acts for the new shows will be Turnover and other artists to be announced at a later time. Starting in February, Beach Fossils will head out on a tour across Europe.
When do Beach Fossils 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 11. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Beach Fossils All Tour Dates and Tickets
Aug 12
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 13
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Chula Vista, CA
Aug 15
Toyota Amphitheatre
Wheatland, CA
Aug 16
Shoreline Amphitheatre
Mountain View, CA
Aug 19
Glen Helen Amphitheater
San Bernardino, CA
Oct 24
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
Oct 25
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Oct 27
Warehouse Live
Houston, TX
Oct 28
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Oct 29
Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Austin, TX
Oct 31
The Van Buren
Phoenix, AZ
Nov 2
The Novo By Microsoft
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 5
House Of Blues - Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
Nov 6
The Regency Ballroom
San Francisco, CA
Nov 9
The Pearl
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 10
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Nov 14
Uptown Theater
Minneapolis, MN
Nov 16
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Nov 17
The Majestic Theatre
Houston, TX
Nov 18
Phoenix Concert Theatre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 20
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Nov 21
Franklin Music Hall
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 25
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Nov 27
The National - VA
Richmond, VA
Nov 30
Knockdown Center
Queens, New York
Feb 12
Chalk, Brighton
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 13
Electric Ballroom
London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 15
The Fleece
City of Bristol, United Kingdom
Feb 16
YES Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 17
Brudenell Social Club
West Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
Feb 19
The Button Factory
Dublin, Ireland
Feb 21
St Luke's Church
Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Feb 22
The Castle & Falcon
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Feb 24
Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
Paris, France
Feb 25
Le Grand Mix
Tourcoing, Hauts-de-France, France
Feb 27
Knust
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 1
Festsaal Kreuzberg
Berlin, Germany
Mar 2
GEBÄUDE 9
Köln, NRW, Germany
Mar 3
Le Grand Salon
Beersel, Vlaams Gewest, Belgium
Mar 5
Paradiso Amsterdam
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
For the most up-to-date information, follow Beach Fossils on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out the Beach Fossils Zumic artist page.