Beach House Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie group Beach House have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, ONCE TWICE MELODY, expected to be released on February 18. This follows a period in which they have branched out creatively, working on immersive art exhibitions and film trailers during the pandemic.

Starting in February, Beach House have about 50 concerts on their schedule. The tour begins in North America from February through April, heads to Europe from May into June, and then comes back across the Atlantic for shows in the USA and Canada in July.

When do Beach House 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for fan club members begin November 16. Spotify, American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

ONCE TWICE MELODY is a double album and will be released in four chapters beginning November 10. For more, check out the Beach House Zumic artist page.