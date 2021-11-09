View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Beach House Plan 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New concerts & album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 9, 2021

Indie group Beach House have announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, ONCE TWICE MELODY, expected to be released on February 18. This follows a period in which they have branched out creatively, working on immersive art exhibitions and film trailers during the pandemic.

Starting in February, Beach House have about 50 concerts on their schedule. The tour begins in North America from February through April, heads to Europe from May into June, and then comes back across the Atlantic for shows in the USA and Canada in July.

When do Beach House 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales for fan club members begin November 16. Spotify, American Express cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is PITCH, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Beach House Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jul 19
Beach House
Beach House at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Jul 20
Beach House
Beach House at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Beach House All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 18
Beach House
Beach House at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 19
Beach House
Beach House at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Feb 20
Beach House
Beach House at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Feb 22
Beach House
Beach House at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO
Feb 23
Beach House
Beach House at Val Air Ballroom
Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
Feb 25
Beach House
Beach House at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Feb 26
Beach House
Beach House at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
Feb 27
Beach House
Beach House at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Mar 1
Beach House
Beach House at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Mar 2
Beach House
Beach House at PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation Newport, KY
Mar 22
Beach House
Beach House at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Mar 23
Beach House
Beach House at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Mar 25
Beach House
Beach House at Moody Amphitheater
Moody Amphitheater Austin, TX
Mar 26
Beach House
Beach House at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 27
Beach House
Beach House at Three Links
Three Links Dallas, TX
Mar 29
Beach House
Beach House at Lensic Performing Arts Center
Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, NM
Mar 30
Beach House
Beach House at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Apr 1
Beach House
Beach House at Wilma Theatre
Wilma Theatre Missoula, MT
Apr 2
Beach House
Beach House at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Apr 3
Beach House
Beach House at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Apr 5
Beach House
Beach House at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Queen Elizabeth Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Apr 6
Beach House
Beach House at Keller Auditorium
Keller Auditorium Portland, OR
Apr 8
Beach House
Beach House at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA
Apr 9
Beach House
Beach House at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 21
Beach House
Beach House at National Stadium
National Stadium Dublin, Ireland
May 23
Beach House
Beach House at Barrowland Ballroom
Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 24
Beach House
Beach House at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Beach House
Beach House at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
May 28
Beach House
Beach House at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
May 30
Beach House
Beach House at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
May 31
Beach House
Beach House at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Jun 2
to
Jun 8
Primavera Sound Music Festival
Primavera Sound Music Festival at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 2
Beach House
Beach House at La Paloma
La Paloma Nimes, France
Jun 7
Beach House
Beach House at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Jun 8
Beach House
Beach House at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Jun 9
Beach House
Beach House at Scandic Falkoner
Scandic Falkoner Frederiksberg, Denmark
Jul 8
Beach House
Beach House at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Jul 9
Beach House
Beach House at Rabbit Rabbit
Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC
Jul 10
Beach House
Beach House at Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Jul 12
Beach House
Beach House at Agora Theatre
Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH
Jul 13
Beach House
Beach House at Radius
Radius Chicago, IL
Jul 15
Beach House
Beach House at Massey Hall
Massey Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 16
Beach House
Beach House at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Jul 18
Beach House
Beach House at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Jul 19
Beach House
Beach House at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Jul 20
Beach House
Beach House at Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Jul 22
Beach House
Beach House at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Jul 23
Beach House
Beach House at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jul 24
Beach House
Beach House at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC

We recommend following Beach House on their social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

ONCE TWICE MELODY is a double album and will be released in four chapters beginning November 10. For more, check out the Beach House Zumic artist page.

2
330
artists
Beach House
genres
Alt Rock Indie Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Beach House
Beach House
Jul
19
Beach House
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Jul
20
Beach House
Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Dark Spring" - Beach House [YouTube Music Video]
April 3, 2018
"Dark Spring"
Beach House (YouTube)
Music Dream Pop Rock Beach House Audio Single
4
2247
image for article Beach House Plan 2018 World Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 7, 2018
Beach House Plan 2018 World Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-...
Tickets Dream Pop Indie Pop Rock Beach House
4
2456
image for article "Dive" - Beach House [YouTube Audio Single]
March 7, 2018
"Dive"
Beach House (YouTube)
Music Dream Pop Rock Beach House Audio Single
4
877
Back to top
seating chart